Cold Milling Machine Market Size by Outlook, Global Demand and Growth Prospect 2019-2024

Global “Cold Milling Machine Market” offers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Cold Milling Machine in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Cold Milling Machine Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Wirtgen

CMI

Caterpillar

RoadTec

XCMG

Bomag

Huatong Kinetics

Sany Group

John Deere

Xiâan Hongda

SCMC

XRMC

Atlas Copco

LiuGong

XGMA

Dingsheng

Zoomlion The report provides a basic overview of the Cold Milling Machine industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Cold Milling Machine Market Types:

Small Cold Milling Machine

Medium Cold Milling Machine

Large Cold Milling Machine Cold Milling Machine Market Applications:

Asphalt Road

Asphalt Road

Concrete Road

The global cold milling machine average price is in the decline trend, from 326 K $/unit in 2013 to 297 K $/unit in 2017. The price will be in decline trend if more capacity goes into operation and price of the raw material get reduction in the future. The cold milling machine sales will reach about 3174 units in 2017 from 2623 units in 2013 all around the world, with the CAGR of 4.88%.

Europe is the largest consumption country of cold milling machine in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. European market took up about 38% the global market in 2017, followed by USA (24%), and China is followed with the share about 21%.

Germany, USA, China, Italy, France and Sweden are now the key producers of cold milling machines. There are some producers with low price, poor quality products in China. Some of them bought core component from foreign enterprises, such as Caterpillar, Wirtgen, etc. The high quality products are mainly supplied by overseas producers.

Wirtgen, CMI, Caterpillar, RoadTec, XCMG, Bomag, Huatong Kinetics, Sany Group, John Deere, Xian Hongda, SCMC, XRMC, Atlas Copco, LiuGong, XGMA, Dingsheng and Zoomlion are the key producers in the global cold milling machine market. Top ten took up about 90% of the global production in 2017. Wirtgen hold about half of the global market while CMI, Caterpillar, etc. which have leading technology and market position, are wellknown suppliers around the world, and XCMG, Huatong Kinetics, Sany Group and Xian Hongda are the leading supplier in China with the total local share of about 50%.

The worldwide market for Cold Milling Machine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -1.3% over the next five years, will reach 870 million US$ in 2024, from 940 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.