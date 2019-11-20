 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Cold Milling Machine Market Size by Outlook, Global Demand and Growth Prospect 2019-2024

By Joann Wilson on November 20, 2019

Cold Milling Machine

Global “Cold Milling Machine Marketoffers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Cold Milling Machine in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Cold Milling Machine Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • Wirtgen
  • CMI
  • Caterpillar
  • RoadTec
  • XCMG
  • Bomag
  • Huatong Kinetics
  • Sany Group
  • John Deere
  • Xiâan Hongda
  • SCMC
  • XRMC
  • Atlas Copco
  • LiuGong
  • XGMA
  • Dingsheng
  • Zoomlion

    The report provides a basic overview of the Cold Milling Machine industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    Cold Milling Machine Market Types:

  • Small Cold Milling Machine
  • Medium Cold Milling Machine
  • Large Cold Milling Machine

    Cold Milling Machine Market Applications:

  • Asphalt Road
  • Concrete Road

    Finally, the Cold Milling Machine market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the Cold Milling Machine market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • The global cold milling machine average price is in the decline trend, from 326 K $/unit in 2013 to 297 K $/unit in 2017. The price will be in decline trend if more capacity goes into operation and price of the raw material get reduction in the future. The cold milling machine sales will reach about 3174 units in 2017 from 2623 units in 2013 all around the world, with the CAGR of 4.88%.
  • Europe is the largest consumption country of cold milling machine in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. European market took up about 38% the global market in 2017, followed by USA (24%), and China is followed with the share about 21%.
  • Germany, USA, China, Italy, France and Sweden are now the key producers of cold milling machines. There are some producers with low price, poor quality products in China. Some of them bought core component from foreign enterprises, such as Caterpillar, Wirtgen, etc. The high quality products are mainly supplied by overseas producers.
  • Wirtgen, CMI, Caterpillar, RoadTec, XCMG, Bomag, Huatong Kinetics, Sany Group, John Deere, Xian Hongda, SCMC, XRMC, Atlas Copco, LiuGong, XGMA, Dingsheng and Zoomlion are the key producers in the global cold milling machine market. Top ten took up about 90% of the global production in 2017. Wirtgen hold about half of the global market while CMI, Caterpillar, etc. which have leading technology and market position, are wellknown suppliers around the world, and XCMG, Huatong Kinetics, Sany Group and Xian Hongda are the leading supplier in China with the total local share of about 50%.
  • The worldwide market for Cold Milling Machine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -1.3% over the next five years, will reach 870 million US$ in 2024, from 940 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Cold Milling Machine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 135

    1 Cold Milling Machine Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Cold Milling Machine by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Cold Milling Machine Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Cold Milling Machine Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Cold Milling Machine Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Cold Milling Machine Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Cold Milling Machine Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Cold Milling Machine Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Cold Milling Machine Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Cold Milling Machine Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

