Cold Mix Asphalt Additives Market 2019: Top Companies, Regional Growth Overview and Growth Factors Details by Regions, Types and Applications

By Joann Wilson on December 17, 2019

Cold Mix Asphalt Additives

GlobalCold Mix Asphalt Additives Market Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Cold Mix Asphalt Additives Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about Cold Mix Asphalt Additives Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of Cold Mix Asphalt Additives globally.

About Cold Mix Asphalt Additives:

For production of cold asphalt mixes for road repairs, Cold Mix Asphalt Additives make anti-sticking film surrounding bitumen coated aggregate, they can make the asphalt be used at (0â30 Â°C). Composed of a variety of polymers, at room temperature was liquid, with a slight irritating odor, flash point 290 â, freezing point -5 â, stable nature.

Cold Mix Asphalt Additives Market Manufactures:

  • Dow
  • ArrMaz
  • Evonik
  • Arkema Group
  • Engineered Additives
  • Kraton Performance Polymers
  • Kao Chemicals
  • Akzo Nobel
  • Huntsman
  • Sinopec
  • Jiangsu Jinyang

    Cold Mix Asphalt Additives Market research covers Major classifications, applications, challenge and restraints for the key players. Cold Mix Asphalt Additives Market reports feature a wealth of standardised and cross-comparable statistics including total market sizes, market share and sales, distribution and industry trends and revenue forecast information.

    Cold Mix Asphalt Additives Market Types:

  • Emulsion-based Cold Mix Asphalt Additive
  • Solvent-based Cold Mix Asphalt Additive

    Cold Mix Asphalt Additives Market Applications:

  • Cold Patch Stockpile Mix
  • Cold Mix Paving

    The Report provides in depth research of the Cold Mix Asphalt Additives Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, Cold Mix Asphalt Additives Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis.

    Scope of Cold Mix Asphalt Additives Market Report:

  • The global Cold Mix Asphalt Additives production market was 96 K MT in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.23%from 2013 to 2023. The technical barriers of Cold Mix Asphalt Additives are relatively high, resulting in high level concentration degree. The manufacturing bases scatter around the world, mainly concentrating in Korea, China, Northeast Asia and USA. The key companies in Cold Mix Asphalt Additives market include. Dow, ArrMaz, Colasphalt, Evonik, Arkema Group. In 2016, the demand for Cold Mix Asphalt Additives in all regions is leveling off. The demand for these products will grow steadily.
  • Cold Mix Asphalt Additives are widely used in roads, pavements, airfields, and parking lots made of asphalt and others. In 2016, Emulsion-based Cold Mix Asphalt Additive consumption occupy more than 65% of total amount. In recent years, Europe has become the largest world market for Cold Mix Asphalt Additives, surpassing North America and China. North America is the leading footwear producer in the world, followed by Europe. Therefore, increasing demand for Cold Mix Asphalt Additives is expected to support the growth over forecast period. Cold Mix Asphalt Additives industry will usher in a stable growth space.
  • In the past few years, the price of Cold Mix Asphalt Additives decreased and we expect the price has pressure to increase in short time with new capacity released. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Cold Mix Asphalt Additives. Therefore, to some extent, the companies face the risk of profit decline.
  • There are companies adding new capacities and aiming at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs, improve quality and performance for Cold Mix Asphalt Additives product application. The competition in Cold Mix Asphalt Additives market will become more intense.
  • The worldwide market for Cold Mix Asphalt Additives is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.0% over the next five years, will reach 480 million US$ in 2024, from 380 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Cold Mix Asphalt Additives in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Cold Mix Asphalt Additives product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Cold Mix Asphalt Additives, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Cold Mix Asphalt Additives in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Cold Mix Asphalt Additives competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Cold Mix Asphalt Additives breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Cold Mix Asphalt Additives market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Cold Mix Asphalt Additives sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 123

    1 Cold Mix Asphalt Additives Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Cold Mix Asphalt Additives by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Cold Mix Asphalt Additives Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Cold Mix Asphalt Additives Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Cold Mix Asphalt Additives Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Cold Mix Asphalt Additives Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Cold Mix Asphalt Additives Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Cold Mix Asphalt Additives Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Cold Mix Asphalt Additives Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Cold Mix Asphalt Additives Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

