Cold Mix Asphalt Additives Market 2019: Top Companies, Regional Growth Overview and Growth Factors Details by Regions, Types and Applications

Global “Cold Mix Asphalt Additives Market” Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Cold Mix Asphalt Additives Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about Cold Mix Asphalt Additives Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of Cold Mix Asphalt Additives globally.

About Cold Mix Asphalt Additives:

For production of cold asphalt mixes for road repairs, Cold Mix Asphalt Additives make anti-sticking film surrounding bitumen coated aggregate, they can make the asphalt be used at (0â30 Â°C). Composed of a variety of polymers, at room temperature was liquid, with a slight irritating odor, flash point 290 â, freezing point -5 â, stable nature.

Cold Mix Asphalt Additives Market Manufactures:

Dow

ArrMaz

Evonik

Arkema Group

Engineered Additives

Kraton Performance Polymers

Kao Chemicals

Akzo Nobel

Huntsman

Sinopec

Jiangsu Jinyang

Emulsion-based Cold Mix Asphalt Additive

Solvent-based Cold Mix Asphalt Additive

Cold Patch Stockpile Mix

Cold Mix Paving

The global Cold Mix Asphalt Additives production market was 96 K MT in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.23%from 2013 to 2023. The technical barriers of Cold Mix Asphalt Additives are relatively high, resulting in high level concentration degree. The manufacturing bases scatter around the world, mainly concentrating in Korea, China, Northeast Asia and USA. The key companies in Cold Mix Asphalt Additives market include. Dow, ArrMaz, Colasphalt, Evonik, Arkema Group. In 2016, the demand for Cold Mix Asphalt Additives in all regions is leveling off. The demand for these products will grow steadily.

Cold Mix Asphalt Additives are widely used in roads, pavements, airfields, and parking lots made of asphalt and others. In 2016, Emulsion-based Cold Mix Asphalt Additive consumption occupy more than 65% of total amount. In recent years, Europe has become the largest world market for Cold Mix Asphalt Additives, surpassing North America and China. North America is the leading footwear producer in the world, followed by Europe. Therefore, increasing demand for Cold Mix Asphalt Additives is expected to support the growth over forecast period. Cold Mix Asphalt Additives industry will usher in a stable growth space.

In the past few years, the price of Cold Mix Asphalt Additives decreased and we expect the price has pressure to increase in short time with new capacity released. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Cold Mix Asphalt Additives. Therefore, to some extent, the companies face the risk of profit decline.

There are companies adding new capacities and aiming at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs, improve quality and performance for Cold Mix Asphalt Additives product application. The competition in Cold Mix Asphalt Additives market will become more intense.

The worldwide market for Cold Mix Asphalt Additives is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.0% over the next five years, will reach 480 million US$ in 2024, from 380 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.