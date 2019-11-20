 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Cold Plate Market 2019 Research Report includes Top Manufacturers, Volume, Price, Revenue and Market Share

By Joann Wilson on November 20, 2019

Cold Plate

Global Cold Plate Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. Cold Plate Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by Cold Plate industry.

Geographically, Cold Plate Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Cold Plate including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in Cold Plate Market Repot:

  • Aavid
  • Lytron
  • Asia Vital Components
  • Wakefield-Vette
  • AMS Technologies
  • Wolverine Tube
  • Xenbo Electric
  • Columbia-Staver
  • TAT Technologies
  • Ellediesse
  • DAU
  • TE Technology
  • ZETA Electronics
  • Kawaso Texcel
  • Hitachi
  • Suzhou Wint Electric
  • Tucker Engineering
  • Shanghai Kissthermal
  • MaxQ Technology
  • SysCooling Technology
  • Koolance
  • HS Marston
  • Mikros

    About Cold Plate:

    A Cold Plate is an aluminum or other plate containing internal tubing through which a liquid coolant is forced, to absorb heat transferred to the plate by transistors and other components mounted on it. It is one of the most common liquid cooling solutions that makes use of direct contact between the Cold Plate and the object to be cooled. This direct contact allows the heat to be efficiently conducted. Cold Plate offers many advantages over forced air cooled heat sinks such as performance, noise level and reliability.

    Cold Plate Industry report begins with a basic Cold Plate market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies.

    Cold Plate Market Types:

  • Formed tube Cold Plate
  • Deep drilled Cold Plate
  • Machined channel Cold Plates
  • Pocketed folded-fin Cold Plates

    Cold Plate Market Applications:

  • High Power Electronic Equipment
  • Laser Device
  • Power Conversion Equipment
  • Medical Equipment
  • Defence and Aerospace
  • LED
  • Others

    Questions Answered in the report:

    • What will the market growth rate of Cold Plate market in 2024?
    • What are the key factors driving the global Cold Plate?
    • Who are the key manufacturers in Cold Plate space?
    • What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Cold Plate?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Cold Plate market?
    • Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of market?
    • What are the Cold Plate opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Cold Plate market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Cold Plate market?

    Scope of Report:

  • Currently, in this industry, Aavid hold 19.5% of the global market share. In the United States and Europe, Aavid, Lytron, Wakefield-Vette, Wolverine Tube and Columbia-Staver are important players in the market. Asia Vital Components and Xenbo Electric are the Chinese market leaders.
  • China is the worlds largest exporting country. Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia and the United States need to import cold plate from China. In addition, many companies set up production bases in China. At the same time, China can also produce OEM cold plate. It should be noted that some of Aavids products come from China or India (OEM form).
  • At present, in addition to high power electronic equipment, more and more IGBTs and laser devices require a high-performance cold plate. Due to the upgrading of power equipment in developing countries, the application of high power electronic equipment and power conversion equipment will continue to be the most important application of the cold plate. IGBTs and laser devices may be the main driving force in the future market. The new design will increasingly reflect the characteristics of various types of cold plates.
  • The worldwide market for Cold Plate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.7% over the next five years, will reach 300 million US$ in 2024, from 240 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Cold Plate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

  • In the end, the report focusses on Cold Plate Market major leading market players in Cold Plate industry area with information such as company profile of keyword market, sales volume, price, gross margin of keyword industry and contact information. Global Cold Plate Industry report also includes Cold Plate Upstream raw materials and Cold Plate downstream consumers analysis.

    No.of Pages: 137

    1 Cold Plate Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Cold Plate by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2019

    1.3 Global Cold Plate Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Cold Plate Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Cold Plate Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Cold Plate Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Cold Plate Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Cold Plate Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Cold Plate Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Cold Plate Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

