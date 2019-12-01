Cold Pressed Juices Market Size, Share 2019 Global Growth, Opportunities, Trends, Regional Overview, Leading Company Analysis, And Key Country Forecast to 2024

“Cold Pressed Juices Market“2019 Industry Research report provides a comprehensive exploration of vital market dynamics and their recent trends, along with relevant market segments. The Cold Pressed Juices report also covers several factors influencing the growth of the Cold Pressed Juices market, Also, its impact on the individual segments is evaluated in this research. The report highlights the regional market, the leading market players, and several market. In addition, the research evaluated key market aspects, comprising capacity utilization rate, revenue, price, capacity, growth rate, gross, production, consumption, supply, export, market share, cost, import, gross margin, demand, and much more. The study also presents the segmentation of the worldwide Cold Pressed Juices market on the basis of end-users, applications, geography, and technology.

Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/request-sample/12992484

Secondly, global Cold Pressed Juices Market report conducts a qualitative analysis to present the key manufacturer’s profile, market share, market size, sales volume, gross margin analysis. All the key regions covered in report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. The Cold Pressed Juices market share and market outlook of each region from 2019-2023 are presented in this report.

Cold pressed juices, also referred to as HPP juices, are processed using HPP (High Pressure Processing) technology without harming the fresh and natural characteristics of the ingredients. These juices are healthier as compared to pasteurized fruits and vegetable juices. Advancements in technology and innovation have led to the strong performance of the cold pressed juice market. Huge investments in R&D have led to innovations in product line and varieties in terms of flavors, packaging, and specialty ingredients have attracted more consumers towards cold pressed juices.

Organic cold pressed juices are often cold pressed and not made from fruits and vegetables that are artificially ripened and sprayed with harmful pesticides and chemicals. In the present scenario, consumers are concerned about the origin and quality of the fruits and vegetables used in the preparation of juices. Organic cold pressed juices are priced higher than conventional juices and contain useful nutrients derived from fruits and vegetables.

Regional Analysis:

The global cold pressed juices market has been segmented, by region, into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. North America accounted for the major market share in 2018, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The expanding product portfolio of cold pressed juices by key manufacturers is one of the significant factors leading to rising growth of the North America market. Innovation in cold pressed juice flavors is one of the main factors expected to positively influence the growth of the market in North America. In North America, the US accounted for 80.4% market proportion in 2018, and the trend is expected to continue throughout the forecast period of 2018-2023.

The cold pressed juices market in Europe is projected to register the second highest CAGR of 9.67% during the forecast period. The growth of the cold pressed juices market is attributed to various factors. Consumers are increasingly opting for healthy beverages instead of high-calorie soft drinks. Product development and technological upgrades are driving the market in this region throughout the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is projected to expand at a growth rate of 8.81% during the forecast period, where China held the maximum market share of 33.8% in 2018.

Segments

The global cold pressed juices market has been segmented, on the basis of type, into fruits, vegetables, and blends. In 2018, the blends segment accounted for the majority of the market share and is projected to reach USD 1,680.6 million by the end of 2023. The fruits segment is projected to register a CAGR of 9.61% during the review period.

On the basis of category, the global cold pressed juices market has been segmented into conventional and organic. The organic segment held a major market share of 57.1% in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 2,333.4 million by the end of 2023. The conventional segment is expected to witness a growth rate of 8.88% during the forecast period.

On the basis of distribution channel, the global cold pressed juices market has been segmented into store-based and non-store based. The store-based distribution channel is further segmented into supermarkets & hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty retailers, and others. The store-based distribution channel is estimated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, the non-store based segment is gaining tremendous growth and is projected to grow at a substantial growth rate of 10.81% during the forecast period.

Key Players:

The leading market players in the global cold pressed juices market are Pepsi Co. (US), Hain Celestial Group (US), Suja Life, LLC (US), Evolution Fresh (Starbucks Corporation) (US), Pressed Juicery Inc. (US), Juice Generation Inc. (US), Liquiteria Inc.(US), Florida Bottling Inc. (US), Bolthouse Farms Canada Inc. (US), Odwalla Inc. (US), Greenhouse Juice Co. (Canada), CEDAR Juice (US), Pulp & Press Juice Co. (US), and Galt Juice Company (US).

Target Audience:

Cold pressed juices manufacturers

Juices manufacturers

Beverages industry

Raw material suppliers

Retailers and wholesalers

E-commerce companies

Traders, importers, and exporters

Key Findings:

Rising consumer preference towards the green beverages is one of the important factors, which is expected to drive the cold pressed juices market at a global level.

High production cost of cold pressed juices is one of the major factors that can pose a major challenge in the global cold pressed juices market.

Global Cold Pressed Juices Market Research ReportÃ¢â¬âForecast till 2023:

As per analysis, the global cold pressed juices market is estimated to reach USD 3,990.2 million by the end of 2023 at a CAGR of 9.50% during the forecast period.

The report also offers a regional analysis:

North America

oUS

oCanada

oMexico

Europe

oUK

oGermany

oFrance

oItaly

oSpain

oRest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

oAustralia & New Zealand

oRest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

oLatin America

oMiddle East

oAfrica

Enquire before purchasing this report –https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/12992484

Cold Pressed Juices Market Analyse according to leading players, Competitive landscape, geographical regions, top manufacturers, types, and applications forecast over a period of 2019 to 2023. Geographically, this report is divided into many key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and rate of Cold Pressed Juices Market 2019 in these regions, from 2018 to 2023 (forecast), covering: North America, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

The Objectives of this report are:

To define, describe, and analyze the Cold Pressed Juices market on the basis of product type, application, and region

To forecast and analyze the size of the Cold Pressed Juices market (in terms of value) in six key regions, namely, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America

To forecast and analyze the Cold Pressed Juices market at country-level in each region

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends and its contribution to the Cold Pressed Juices market

To analyze opportunities in the Cold Pressed Juices market for stakeholders by identifying high-growth segments of the market

Key Questions Answered in Cold Pressed Juices market report:

What will the market size be in 2023 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Purchase this report (Price 4450 USD for a single-user license) – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/purchase/12992484

Cold Pressed Juices Market Report Provides Comprehensive Analysis as Following:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market size & shares

Market trends and dynamics

Market Drivers and Opportunities

Market Analysis and Segmentation

Competitive landscape

Supply and demand

Technological inventions in Cold Pressed Juices trade

Marketing Channel Development Trend

Cold Pressed Juices Market Positioning

Pricing Strategy

Brand Strategy

Target consumer

Distributors/Traders List enclosed in Positioning Cold Pressed Juices Market

Cold Pressed Juices Market report provides you a visible, one-stop breakdown of the leading product, submarkets and market leaders revenue forecasts till 2023. In conclusion, Cold Pressed Juices Market 2019 report presents the descriptive analysis of the Cold Pressed Juices Market Major Key-players, Types, Application and Forecast Period knowledge which is able to function a profitable guide for all the Cold Pressed Juices Market competitors.

Browse complete table of contents at – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/TOC/12992484#TOC

About Us: –

Market Reports World is the Credible Source for Gaining the Market Reports that will Provide you with the Lead Your Business Needs. Market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in the technology has provided today’s businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of the market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies with a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors.

CONTACT US

Name: Ajay More

Email: [email protected]

Phone: US +1 424 253 0807 /UK +44 203 239 8187

Other Reports Here:

Global Power Transformer Market Share,Size Outlook (2019-2023) By Top Competitors, Business Growth, Trend, Segmentation, Revenue and Industry Expansion Strategies: Market Reports World

Military Gas Mask Market Size, Share 2019: Global Industry Current Trends, Top Companies, Application, Growth Factors, Development and Forecast to 2025 Research Report

Global Long Range Obstacle Detection System Market 2019 Movements by Trend Analysis, Growth Status, Revenue Expectation to 2024 | Research Report by Market Reports World

Organic Vanilla Market 2019 Global Industry Brief Analysis by Top Countries Data, Strategic Initiatives, Competitors, Industry Peers, News and significant Growth With Regional Trends By Forecast 2023

Soups and Broths Market Size,Share ,Global Growth Insights to 2023 – by Recent Business Growth, Regional Demand, Segmentation and Competitive Analysis Research Report