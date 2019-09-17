Collagen Hydrolysate Market 2019 Insights by Industry Volume, Size, Opportunities, Types, Product Analysis and Applications

About Collagen Hydrolysate:

Collagen Hydrolysate, also called collagen peptide or hydrolysed collagen, is a substance with low molecular weight from enzymatic hydrolysis of collagen. Collagen Hydrolysate is a white odorless powder, neutral in taste and easily soluble in cold liquids.It is more easily digested and has not gelling behavior. The most important properties of Collagen Hydrolysate are its incomparable health and beauty aspects. Collagen Hydrolysate has become a key ingredient for the nutraceutical (functional foods, beverages, dietary supplements) and cosmetic industries.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Collagen Hydrolysate capacity, production, value, price and market share of Collagen Hydrolysate in global market.

Collagen Hydrolysate Market Manufactures:

Rousselot

Gelita

PB Gelatins

Nitta

Weishardt

Neocell

BHN

NIPPI

Cosen Biochemical

Taiaitai

SEMNL Biotechnology

HDJR

HaiJianTang

Dongbao

Huayan Collagen

Mingrang

Hailisheng

Oriental Ocean

CSI BioTech

Collagen Hydrolysate Market Types:

Fish-Base Collagen Hydrolysate

Pig-Base Collagen Hydrolysate

Cattle-Base Collagen Hydrolysate

Other Collagen Hydrolysate Market Applications:

Food

Cosmetics

Medical Products

The technical barriers of collagen hydrolysate are relatively high, and the collagen hydrolysate production concentrated in several companies including Rousselot, Gelita, PB Gelatins, Nitta, Weishardt, Neocell, BHN, NIPPI and others.

Collagen hydrolysate is widely used for production of Cosmetic, food (including Health care products), Medicine, Food and others. In 2016, consumption in food and health care products occupies more than half of collagen hydrolysate amount. As the demand increases rapidly for downstream industries, the demand for collagen hydrolysate will correspondingly increase. The increased consumption of collagen hydrolysate is expected to continue during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2018-2023. Collagen hydrolysate industry will usher in a stable growth space.

In the past few years, the price of collagen hydrolysate gradually decreased and expected the price will not increase with the Production released. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of collagen hydrolysate. Therefore, to some extent, the companies face the risk of profit decline.

