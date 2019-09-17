 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Collagen Hydrolysate Market 2019 Insights by Industry Volume, Size, Opportunities, Types, Product Analysis and Applications

By Joann Wilson on September 17, 2019

Collagen Hydrolysate

Global “Collagen Hydrolysate Market” report gives comprehensive analysis of current state of the Collagen Hydrolysate industry as well as the competitive landscape, including wide-ranging key players, product scope, type and applications and essential Collagen Hydrolysate market statistics for projecting growth worldwide during years 2019 – 2024.

About Collagen Hydrolysate:

Collagen Hydrolysate, also called collagen peptide or hydrolysed collagen, is a substance with low molecular weight from enzymatic hydrolysis of collagen. Collagen Hydrolysate is a white odorless powder, neutral in taste and easily soluble in cold liquids.It is more easily digested and has not gelling behavior. The most important properties of Collagen Hydrolysate are its incomparable health and beauty aspects. Collagen Hydrolysate has become a key ingredient for the nutraceutical (functional foods, beverages, dietary supplements) and cosmetic industries.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Collagen Hydrolysate capacity, production, value, price and market share of Collagen Hydrolysate in global market.

Collagen Hydrolysate Market Manufactures:

  • Rousselot
  • Gelita
  • PB Gelatins
  • Nitta
  • Weishardt
  • Neocell
  • BHN
  • NIPPI
  • Cosen Biochemical
  • Taiaitai
  • SEMNL Biotechnology
  • HDJR
  • HaiJianTang
  • Dongbao
  • Huayan Collagen
  • Mingrang
  • Hailisheng
  • Oriental Ocean
  • CSI BioTech

  • Collagen Hydrolysate Market Types:

  • Fish-Base Collagen Hydrolysate
  • Pig-Base Collagen Hydrolysate
  • Cattle-Base Collagen Hydrolysate
  • Other

    Collagen Hydrolysate Market Applications:

  • Food
  • Cosmetics
  • Medical Products
  • Other

    The study objectives are:

    • To analyze and research the global Collagen Hydrolysate capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
    • To focus on the key Collagen Hydrolysate manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
    • To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
    • To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
    • To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
    • To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
    • To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

    Scope of Report:

  • The technical barriers of collagen hydrolysate are relatively high, and the collagen hydrolysate production concentrated in several companies including Rousselot, Gelita, PB Gelatins, Nitta, Weishardt, Neocell, BHN, NIPPI and others.
  • Collagen hydrolysate is widely used for production of Cosmetic, food (including Health care products), Medicine, Food and others. In 2016, consumption in food and health care products occupies more than half of collagen hydrolysate amount. As the demand increases rapidly for downstream industries, the demand for collagen hydrolysate will correspondingly increase. The increased consumption of collagen hydrolysate is expected to continue during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2018-2023. Collagen hydrolysate industry will usher in a stable growth space.
  • In the past few years, the price of collagen hydrolysate gradually decreased and expected the price will not increase with the Production released. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of collagen hydrolysate. Therefore, to some extent, the companies face the risk of profit decline.
  • The worldwide market for Collagen Hydrolysate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Collagen Hydrolysate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 136

    TOC of Collagen Hydrolysate Market:

    1 Study Coverage

    1.1 Collagen Hydrolysate Product

    1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

    1.4 Market by Type

    1.5 Market by Application

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 Global Collagen Hydrolysate Production

    2.2 Collagen Hydrolysate Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2024

    2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

    2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

    2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

    4 Collagen Hydrolysate Production by Regions

    4.1 United States

    4.2 Europe

    4.3 China

    4.4 Japan

    4.5 Other Regions

    6 Market Size by Type

    6.1 Global Collagen Hydrolysate Breakdown Dada by Type

    6.2 Global Collagen Hydrolysate Revenue by Type

    6.3 Collagen Hydrolysate Price by Type

    7 Market Size by Application

    7.1 Overview

    7.2 Global Collagen Hydrolysate Breakdown Dada by Application

    7.2.1 Global Collagen Hydrolysate Consumption by Application

    7.2.2 Global Collagen Hydrolysate Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

    8 Manufacturers Profiles

    8.1 Company Description

    8.2 Capacity, Production and Value of Collagen Hydrolysate

    8.3 Collagen Hydrolysate Product Description

    Continued..

