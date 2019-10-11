 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Color Coated Steel Market Manufacturing Cost Analysis with Key Raw Materials, Forecast Report 2019

By Joann Wilson on October 11, 2019

The report shows positive growth in “Color Coated Steel Market” from last five years and also continued for the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. Color Coated Steel industry report analyzes the overview of the global market with respect to major regions and segmented by types and applications. Color Coated Steel Market covers top manufacturers, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force, technological advancement, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings.

Color Coated Steel is cold rolled steel and galvanized steel substrate. It is surfaced preparation and applied a continuous coating, which made after baking and cooling products. Coated steel sheet is light, beautiful and good corrosion resistance. It could be directly processed and apply in Construction, shipbuilding, vehicle manufacturing, the furniture industry, electrical industry to provide a new type of raw material. It played with steel and wood, efficient construction, energy conservation, pollution prevention and other good results.

Some top manufacturers in Color Coated Steel Market: –

  • BlueScope
  • Kerui Steel
  • NSSMC
  • ArcelorMittal
  • Dongkuk Steel and many more

    Scope of Color Coated Steel Report:

  • The major driver identified for the global coated steel market is growing demand from end-use industries such as construction, automotive, and appliances; stiff competition in the coated steel industry; inexpensive than electro-galvanizing process; product quality and differentiation; durability of cut edges; and fluoropolymer continue to grow in the building & construction market.The growth of the downstream industries is the key driving force for the coated steel market. For example, in the refrigerator market, the sales in the Asia-Pacific region have witnessed a steady growth in the past few years. China, Korea, Japan and India are the key production hubs of refrigerators due to huge domestic demand and low production costs. The great demand from such end-use industry has driven the market for coated steel. The increasing potential to spend on upgrades for kitchens, roofing, and basic home improvements and additions most of which include steel coated products are driving the coated steel market.In 2016, the polyester color coated steel segment accounted for the largest market share, in terms of value. Polyester resins form highly durable structures and coatings are cross-linked with a vinylic reactive monomer, which is most commonly styrene. The current industry trend highlights the use of polyester resin above all other resin types. In addition, it has limited use in the coatings industry primarily because curing is strongly inhibited by oxygen, leaving the surface of the polyester-coated steel soft and sticky. Due to these properties, the polyester-coated steel are the most broadly used coated steel, globally.Color coated steel market is competitive and fragmented with a small number of large global firm, and thousands of smaller local companies, the concentration of this market is very low. Leading companies are BlueScope, Kerui Steel, NSSMC, ArcelorMittal, Dongkuk Steel, ThyssenKrupp, Baosteel, Severstal and U.S. Steel.The worldwide market for Color Coated Steel is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.8% over the next five years, will reach 27900 million US$ in 2024, from 21000 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

    Color Coated Steel Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • PE Coated Steel
  • HDP Coated Steel
  • SMP Coated Steel
  • PVDF Coated Steel

    Color Coated Steel Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

  • Construction
  • Home Appliance
  • Automotive

    Color Coated Steel Market Segment by Regions:

    North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Color Coated Steel market.

    Chapter 1- to describe Color Coated Steel Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

    Chapter 2- to analyze the top manufacturers of Color Coated Steel, with sales, revenue, and price of Color Coated Steel, in 2016 and 2018;

    Chapter 3- to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2018;

    Chapter 4- to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Color Coated Steel, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9- to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

    Chapter 10 and 11- to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

    Chapter 12- Color Coated Steel market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Color Coated Steel sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

    This Color Coated Steel report explores new project feasibility with a purpose of enlightening new entrants about the possibilities in this market. In this report a thorough SWOT analysis & investment analysis is provided which forecasts forthcoming opportunities for the Color Coated Steel market players.

    Joann Wilson

