Color Sorter Market 2019 by Size, Business Overview, Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

By Joann Wilson on December 14, 2019

Color Sorter

GlobalColor Sorter Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Color Sorter market size.

About Color Sorter:

Color sorters or colour sorters (sometimes called optical sorters or digital sorters or electronic color sorters) are machines that are used on the production lines in bulk food processing and other industries. They separate items by their colors, detecting the colors of things that pass before them, and using mechanical ejection devices to divert items whose colors do not fall within acceptable (or fall within rejectable) color ranges.

Top Key Players of Color Sorter Market:

  • Satake
  • Buhler
  • Tomra
  • Key
  • Comas
  • Daewon
  • SEA
  • Timing
  • Anzai
  • Orange
  • Meyer
  • Anhui Jiexun
  • Anhui Zhongke
  • Taiho
  • Anhui Hongshi
  • Anhui Vision
  • ALSC
  • Angelon
  • Hefei Guangke

    Major Types covered in the Color Sorter Market report are:

  • Chute-Type Color Sorters
  • Belt-Type Color Sorters

    Major Applications covered in the Color Sorter Market report are:

  • Agricultural Field
  • Industrial Areas

    Scope of Color Sorter Market:

  • Demand is driven by demographics and the health of the economy. The profitability of individual companies depends on their ability to bid accurately, secure contracts, and control costs. Large companies enjoy economies of scale in financing and the ability to offer a broad range of services in many locations. Smaller companies can compete effectively by specializing in particular services or focusing on certain geography.
  • Color Sorter market has several key players, like Satake, Buhler, and Meyer, they take a market share of around 33.79% in sales, and 37.36% in Revenue.
  • On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific is the largest market segment of Greaseproof Paper, with a revenue market share nearly 50.98% in 2016, followed by North America.
  • The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant productâs types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service.
  • The worldwide market for Color Sorter is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.1% over the next five years, will reach 2240 million US$ in 2024, from 1870 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Color Sorter in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Color Sorter product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Color Sorter, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Color Sorter in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Color Sorter competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Color Sorter breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Color Sorter market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Color Sorter sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Color Sorter Market Report pages: 135

    1 Color Sorter Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Color Sorter by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Color Sorter Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Color Sorter Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Color Sorter Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Color Sorter Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Color Sorter Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Color Sorter Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Color Sorter Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Color Sorter Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

