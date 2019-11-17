 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Colorectal Cancer Diagnostic Market 2019 Global Share, Growth, Size, Opportunities, Trends, Regional Overview, Leading Company Analysis, And Key Country Forecast to 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 17, 2019

The research report gives an overview of “Colorectal Cancer Diagnostic Market” by analysing various key segments of this Colorectal Cancer Diagnostic market based on the trends, types and applications, and end-use industries. The report presents a detailed analysis of the parent market based on key players, sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers which will serve as a profitable guide for all the Colorectal Cancer Diagnostic market competitors.

Regions covered in the Colorectal Cancer Diagnostic Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Know About Colorectal Cancer Diagnostic Market: 

Fecal occult blood tests dominated the industry in 2016 owing to cost effectiveness and non-invasiveness as compared to colonoscopy and sigmoidoscopy. Immuno-FOB agglutination and Immuno-FOB ELISA tests are major revenue generating segments of fecal occult blood tests segment. Growing awareness along with rising demand for non-invasive cancer screening tests will further fuel business growth.Increasing incidences of colorectal cancer coupled with rising demand for non-invasive cancer screening tests will drive in-vitro colorectal cancer screening tests market over the forecast period. Growing geriatric population base, highly susceptible to suffer from colorectal cancer will further propel market growth.In 2018, the global Colorectal Cancer Diagnostic market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Colorectal Cancer Diagnostic Market:

  • Abbott Molecular
  • Alere
  • Beckman Coulter
  • Eiken Chemical
  • Epigenomics
  • Sysmex
  • Siemens Healthcare
  • Quest Diagnostics
  • CompanianDx
  • BioTime
  • Merck Millipore
  • GeneNews
  • BioMarCare
  • Immunostics
  • ExiQon
  • Mode Diagnostics
  • Randox
  • R-Biopharm

    Colorectal Cancer Diagnostic Market by Applications:

  • Hospitals
  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers
  • Diagnostic Centers

    Colorectal Cancer Diagnostic Market by Types:

  • Fecal Occult Blood Test
  • Biomarker Test
  • CRC DNA Screening Test

