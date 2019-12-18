Colostrum Market 2020-2025 | Pointing to Capture Largest Market Growth and Share with Developed Economies – Market Research Co.

Colostrum (known colloquially as beestings, bisnings or first milk) is the first form of milk produced by the mammary glands of mammals (including many humans) immediately following delivery of the newborn. Most species will generate colostrum just prior to giving birth. Colostrum contains antibodies to protect the newborn against disease. In general, protein concentration in colostrum is substantially higher than in milk.

APS BioGroup

La Belle

Ingredia Nutritional

The Saskatoon Colostrum

Biostrum Nutritech

Biotaris

NIG Nutritionals

Good Health NZ Products

Sterling Technology

Cuprem

Functional foods and nutritional supplements

Medical nutrition

Animal feed

Infant food

Cosmetics Food & Beverages Market by Types:

Whole colostrum powder

Skim colostrum powder