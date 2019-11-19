Colposcope Market 2019: Industry Demands, Top Key Players, Industry Analysis and Forecast By 2025

Global “Colposcope Market” report provides an overview of the industry consisting of definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The report also sorts the Colposcope market as per product types and application sections and studies the individual growth of each segment. Various Colposcope industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

Top Key Manufacturers in Colposcope Market:

Leisegang

Welch Allyn

Philips

Olympus

Zeiss

Centrel

OPTOMIC

MedGyn

Ecleris

DYSIS Medical

Lutech

ATMOS

Wallach

Beijing SWSY

EDAN Instruments

Seiler

Xuzhou Zhonglian

STAR

Colposcope is a medical diagnostic procedure to examine an illuminated, magnified view of the cervix and the tissues of the vagina and vulva. Many premalignant lesions and malignant lesions in these areas have discernible characteristics which can be detected through the examination. It is done using a Colposcope, which provides an enlarged view of the areas, allowing the colposcopies to visually distinguish normal from abnormal appearing tissue and take directed biopsies for further pathological examination. The main goal of Colposcope is to prevent cervical cancer by detecting precancerous lesions early and treating them.The global average price of Colposcope is in the decreasing trend, from 15.3 K USD/Unit in 2012 to 14.3 K USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.The classification of Colposcope includes ElectronicÂ Colposcope, OpticalÂ Colposcope and others. The proportion of OpticalÂ Colposcope in 2016 is about 61.3%, and the proportion of ElectronicÂ Colposcope in 2016 is about 34.1%. Colposcope is application in Cervical Cancer Diagnostic, Physical Examination and Other. The most of Colposcope is used in Cervical Cancer Diagnostic, and the market share in 2016 is about 69.3%. The global Colposcope market is valued at 270 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 370 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Colposcope market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Cervical Cancer Diagnostic

Physical Examination

Other Colposcope Market by Types:

ElectronicÂ Colposcope

OpticalÂ Colposcope