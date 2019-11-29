Combine Harvester Market 2019-2024 Exclusive Analysis by Size, Types, Applications, CAGR, Focusing On Leading Players

Combine Harvester Market Manufactures:

John Deere

CNH Industrial(Case IH and New Holland)

Kubota

Claas

AGCO

ISEKI

Sampo Rosenlew

SAME DEUTZ-FAHR

Yanmar

Pickett Equipment

Versatile

Rostselmash

PreetÂ Agro

Tractors and Farm Equipment (TAFE)

LOVOL

Zoomlion

Xingguang Agricultural Machinery

Shandong Shifeng

Jiangsu Wode Group

Zhejiang Liulin Agricultural Machinery

Zhong ji Southern Machinery

YTO Group

Luoyang Zhongshou Machinery Equipment

Wuzheng Agricultural Equipment

Combine Harvester Market Types:

Below 200 HP

200-300 HP

300-400 HP

Above 400 HP Combine Harvester Market Applications:

Wheat Harvesting

Corn Harvesting

Rice Harvesting

Others Scope of Reports:

Market concentration is not high, European and American companies have advanced technology, and some manufacturers have production bases all over the world, this helps reduce their costs and improve competitiveness. Kubota and Lovol are leading manufacturers by volume with over 25% market share by volume.

Emerging countries will be more attention to their control of important industries, and therefore will develop related industries to replace existing products. Chinese manufacturers have successfully developed some advanced products, and due to policy the domestic manufacturers will have an optimistic future comparing to the international manufactures.

Combine harvester industry is very important for agriculture, although it has declined in the past several years due to overcapacity, the demand will recovery slowly in the next 5 years.

The worldwide market for Combine Harvester is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.5% over the next five years, will reach 14000 million US$ in 2024, from 10200 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.