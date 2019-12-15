Commercial Aerospace Avionics Market 2020 | Global Manufacturing Size of Key Players, Share Analysis, Cost Structure, Price and Revenue Forecast by 2025

Avionics consist of electro-mechanical and electronic systems used on aircraft, artificial satellites and spacecraft, which assist the pilots in safe and efficient operation of an aircraft. Avionics system comprises of communications, navigation, display system and many other systems that perform various functions. Modern avionics consist of advanced technology and software-intensive systems. For instance, modern avionics are highly used in Next Generation Air Transport System initiated by Federal Aviation Administration in the United States and the Single European Sky ATM Research (SESAR) initiated by Europe.

Among other regions, the North America market is projected to hold the largest market share.

Garmin

GE

Honeywell

Mitsubishi

Northrop Grumman

Rockwell Collins

Thales

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Commercial Aerospace Avionics in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa Commercial Aerospace Avionics Market by Types:

Display Systems

Control Systems

Radar and Surveillance

Others

Commercial Aerospace Avionics Market by Applications:

Commercial Aircraft

Business Jets

Regional Aircraft

Military Aircraft