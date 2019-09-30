Commercial and Industrial Robotics Market 2019 Global Market Trends, Size, Segments, Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2025 Analysis

Global “Commercial and Industrial Robotics Market” report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state also focuses on the key players, regions, types, applications, production, consumption, imports & exports analysis, and consumption forecast. Commercial and Industrial Robotics Market 2019-2025 report enlists several important factors, starting from the basics to advanced market intelligence which play a crucial part in strategizing.

Global Commercial and Industrial Robotics Market Covers the Following Leading Manufacturers:

FANUC(Japan)

KUKA(Germany)

ABB(Switzerland)

Yaskawa (Motoman)(Japan)

Nachi(Japan)

Kawasaki Robotics(Japan)

Comau(Italy)

EPSON Robots(Japan)

Staubli(Switzerland)

Omron Adept Technologies(US)

DENSO Robotics(Japan)

OTC Daihen(Japan)

Panasonic(Japan)

Toshiba(Japan)

Mitsubishi Electric(Japan)

Yamaha(Japan)

Universal Robots(Denmark)

Hyundai Robotics(Korea)

Robostar(Korea)

Star Seiki(Japan)

CLOOS(Germany)

IGM(Australia)

JEL Corporation(Japan)

Foxconn(Foxbot)(China)

Siasun(China)

Anhui EFORT Intelligent Equipment(China)

Estun Automation(China)

Guangzhou CNC Equipment(China)

STEP Electric Corporation

This report studies the Commercial and Industrial Robotics, including the articulated robots, SCARA robots, parallel robots, Cartesian robots , cylindrical robots and Commercial robots etc.

Commercial robot shipments are seeing very strong growth. This research includes forecasts for commercial robots from 2016 to 2026 by indoor/outdoor robots, by mobility (stationary, AGV, and mobile), by shape (humanoid, tall platform, short platform, UGV, UUV, and specialized), by application (social, transport, security, delivery, data collection, maintenance, and task), and by vertical market (retail, restaurants, hospitality, healthcare, agriculture and farming, warehouse, manufacturing, and others).

Industrial automation and industrial robotics, a subset of industrial automation, continue to evolve after decades of growth globally. This market research covers the market for industrial automation control and field devices and industrial robots in particular. Industry data and forecasts from 2013 to 2025 are included. Market data for industrial automation includes product revenue by automation type, vertical market, and region. It is also segmented by discrete and process automation, including shipments of control and field devices by discrete and process automation, vertical market, and region.

The global Commercial and Industrial Robotics market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.This report studies the Commercial and Industrial Robotics market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Machinery & Equipment Market by Applications:

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Chemical, Rubber and Plastic

Metal and Machinery

Food, Beverages and Pharmaceuticals

Medical

Retail

Public utilities

Traffic field Machinery & Equipment Market by Types:

Industrial Robotics