Commercial Boilers Market: Global Enhancement Study by Market Overview, Summary Methodology, Size and Growth Over the Forecast 2025

Commercial Boilers, which include the subcategory of institutional boilers, are normally used to produce steam and heat water for space heating in offices, hotels, apartment buildings, hospitals, schools and similar facilities.Commercial Boilers are mainly classified into the following types: Oil & Gas Boiler, Coal Boiler, Biomass Boiler, etc. Oil & Gas Boiler is the most widely used type which takes up about 89 % of the total in 2017 in Global.Europe and USA are the main consumption regions of Commercial Boilers in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The market size of Asia-Pacific region will grow fast in the following years.The downstream industries of Commercial Boilers products are Schools, Hospitals, Office Building, Retail and Warehouse, etc. In the recent years, with the recovery of global economic and the development of emerging countries, the consumption increase of Commercial Boilers has been obvious. In the foreseeable future, the Commercial Boilers products will show an optimistic upward trend.Although sales of Commercial Boilers bring a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage, raw materials advantage and downstream support, do not enter into the Commercial Boilers field hastily.The Commercial Boilers market was valued at 1950 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 2710 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Commercial Boilers.

Viessmann

Bosch Thermotechnology

A. O. Smith

Vaillant

BDR Thermea

Ferroli

Group Atlantic

Weil-McLain

AERCO

Bradford White

Froling

Cleaver-Brooks

Fulton

Riello

Ariston

Harsco

Laowan

Laowan

SUNhouse

Regions covered in the Commercial Boilers Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa. Commercial Boilers Market by Applications:

Schools

Hospitals

Office Building

Retail and Warehouse

Others Commercial Boilers Market by Types:

Oil & Gas Boiler

Coal Boiler