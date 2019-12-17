Commercial Deep Fat Fryers Market 2019 | Top Leading Countries, Companies, Size, Drivers, Trends, Forces Analysis, Revenue, Challenges and Global Forecast 2025

A commercial deep fat fryer is a cooking appliance used to deep fry food items and is primarily used in commercial kitchens and restaurants.

The Worldwide Commercial Deep fryer market is well diversified across North America, APAC, Europe and Other region (Latin America, and Middle-east and Africa). North America has the highest market share and dominates the commercial deep fryers market with a value of 54.84%. The US and Canada are the two largest markets and account for more than half of the global commercial deep fryer market. Europe is the next big market following North America. The growth of commercial food service equipment business is expected to grow at a moderate pace. Countries such as the UK and Germany, which are the leading countries in this region, are likely to register a positive growth. Europeâs share in the market is 20.60% in 2016. The other markets including APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America account for the remaining market share. Middle East, which is expected to witness a high growth due to untapped growth potential.

The global Commercial Deep Fat Fryers market was 330 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 490 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Commercial Deep Fat Fryers Market:

Manitowoc

ITW

Middleby

Henny Penny

Standex

Electrolux Professional

Avantco Equipment

Ali Group

Quick Service Restaurants (QSR)

Full Service Restaurant/Main Line Dining

Retail Outlets

Others Machinery & Equipment Market by Types:

Gas Commercial Deep Fryer