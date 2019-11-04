Commercial Greenhouse Market Sales Overview, Market Size, Opportunities, Demands, Market Share and Growth Rate Analysis, Forecast to 2023

About Commercial Greenhouse Market Report: Greenhouses are places for growing plants in a controlled environment. Europe has traditionally been at the forefront of implementing advanced techniques in the commercial greenhouse market. Countries such as The Netherlands, Spain, and France have large areas under greenhouse cultivation. The increasing population and demand for food in developing regions such as Asia-Pacific are boosting the growth of this market. The increasing trend of rooftop farming and the rising population are the two major drivers for the market. However, the high cost of commercial greenhouses, especially technologies such as LED grow light and HVAC systems, is a restraint for the commercial greenhouse market.

Top manufacturers/players: Richel Group SA , Argus Control Systems Ltd. , Certhon , Logiqs B.V. , Lumigrow, Inc. , Agra Tech, Inc , Rough Brothers, Inc. , Nexus Corporation , Hort Americas, LLC , Heliospectra AB

Commercial Greenhouse Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

Commercial Greenhouse Market Segment by Type:

Glass Greenhouse

Plastic Greenhouse

Others Commercial Greenhouse Market Segment by Applications:

Commmercial

Farm