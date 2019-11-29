Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Market 2019-2024 Sales Volume, Revenue Forecast by Type, Application and Region

Global “Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Market” report contribute in analysing the growth factors in upcoming years. This report provides market overview which includes product category, applications, manufactures. This research report delivers region and country level analysis.

The Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Market Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis. The key stakeholders included in the reports are keyword distributors/traders/wholesalers, subcomponent manufacturers, industry association and downstream vendors

About of Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery:

Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery is a kind of laundry machinery which is applied in commercial use and industrial use. Different from household appliance, commercial heavy-duty laundry machinery is widely used in laundry room, garment factory, hotel and other fields.

Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Market Manufactures:

Major Classification:

Others Major Applications:

The Market Report is geographically segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

The classification of Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery includes Washers, dryers, etc. The proportion of Washers in 2017 is about 63%, followed by the dryers with proportion of 24.35%.

Europe region is the largest supplier of Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery, with a production market share nearly 41.25% in 2017. North America is the second largest supplier of Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery, enjoying production market share nearly 29% in 2017.

Europe is also the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 33.37% in 2017. Following Europe, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 26.33%.

The worldwide market for Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.0% over the next five years, will reach 1760 million US$ in 2024, from 1390 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.