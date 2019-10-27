Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Market Report 2019: Business Segmentation by Revenue and Market Structure Forecast 2024

Reports presents an in-depth assessment of the Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery investments from 2019 till 2024.

About Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery:

Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery is a kind of laundry machinery which is applied in commercial use and industrial use. Different from household appliance, commercial heavy-duty laundry machinery is widely used in laundry room, garment factory, hotel and other fields.

Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Market Key Players:

JENSEN-GROUP

Alliance Laundry

Kannegiesser

Miele

Electrolux

Girbau

Pellerin Milnor

Sea-Lion Machinery

Sailstar

Firbimatic

Braun

Dexter

CSM

Easton

Fagor

EDRO

Jieshen

Flying Fish Machinery

Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery market is a growing market into the C1 sector at present years. The Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years. Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Market Types:

Washers

Dryers

Dry Cleaning Machine

Others Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Market Applications:

Hotels & Hospitals

Laundries

Others Scope of the Report:

The classification of Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery includes Washers, dryers, etc. The proportion of Washers in 2017 is about 63%, followed by the dryers with proportion of 24.35%.

Europe region is the largest supplier of Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery, with a production market share nearly 41.25% in 2017. North America is the second largest supplier of Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery, enjoying production market share nearly 29% in 2017.

Europe is also the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 33.37% in 2017. Following Europe, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 26.33%.

The worldwide market for Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.0% over the next five years, will reach 1760 million US$ in 2024, from 1390 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.