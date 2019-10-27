 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Market Report 2019: Business Segmentation by Revenue and Market Structure Forecast 2024

October 27, 2019

Commercial

About Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery:

Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery is a kind of laundry machinery which is applied in commercial use and industrial use. Different from household appliance, commercial heavy-duty laundry machinery is widely used in laundry room, garment factory, hotel and other fields.

Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Market Key Players:

  • JENSEN-GROUP
  • Alliance Laundry
  • Kannegiesser
  • Miele
  • Electrolux
  • Girbau
  • Pellerin Milnor
  • Sea-Lion Machinery
  • Sailstar
  • Firbimatic
  • Braun
  • Dexter
  • CSM
  • Easton
  • Fagor
  • EDRO
  • Jieshen
  • Flying Fish Machinery

  • Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery market is a growing market into the C1 sector at present years. The Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years.

    Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Market Types:

  • Washers
  • Dryers
  • Dry Cleaning Machine
  • Others

    Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Market Applications:

  • Hotels & Hospitals
  • Laundries
  • Others

    Scope of the Report:

  • The classification of Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery includes Washers, dryers, etc. The proportion of Washers in 2017 is about 63%, followed by the dryers with proportion of 24.35%.
  • Europe region is the largest supplier of Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery, with a production market share nearly 41.25% in 2017. North America is the second largest supplier of Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery, enjoying production market share nearly 29% in 2017.
  • Europe is also the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 33.37% in 2017. Following Europe, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 26.33%.
  • The worldwide market for Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.0% over the next five years, will reach 1760 million US$ in 2024, from 1390 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

