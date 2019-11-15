Commercial Roofing Materials Market 2019: Global Analysis by Product Types and Applications; Industry Top Players, Size, Regions and Market Overview Forecast 2024

Global “Commercial Roofing Materials market” Research Report 2019-2024 is the complete study of the Commercial Roofing Materials market. The content contains latest technology, industry drivers, geographic trends, market statistics, market forecasts, producers, and equipment suppliers. The report primarily introduced the Commercial Roofing Materials basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, containing the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market development rate and forecast etc.

Commercial roofing includes abundance of roofing solutions applied on a buildingâs outdoor structure. These roofing materials can be prepared from various materials such as wood, asbestos, rubber, stone slabs, and others. Various application areas such as offices, hotels, malls, and medical centers pose a huge demand for commercial roofing materials..

Commercial Roofing Materials Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

GAF

CertainTeed Corporation

TAMKO Building Products

Firestone Building Products Company

Owens Corning Corporation

Johns Manville Corporation

IKO Industries

Duro-Last Roofing

Atlas Roofing Corporation

Braas Monier Building Group

and many more. Commercial Roofing Materials Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Commercial Roofing Materials Market can be Split into:

Single ply products

Modified bitumen materials

Spray polyurethane foam

Built-up roofing

Metals

Others. By Applications, the Commercial Roofing Materials Market can be Split into:

Low sloped roofing