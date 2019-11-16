 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Commercial UAV Market 2019 Global Share, Size, Business Growth, Trend, Segmentation, Top Key Players Analysis Industry and Forecast to 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 16, 2019

The research report gives an overview of “Commercial UAV Market” by analysing various key segments of this Commercial UAV market based on the trends, types and applications, and end-use industries. The report presents a detailed analysis of the parent market based on key players, sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers which will serve as a profitable guide for all the Commercial UAV market competitors.

Regions covered in the Commercial UAV Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Know About Commercial UAV Market: 

An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), commonly known as a drone, is an aircraft without a human pilot aboard.Increasing application in government and agriculture sector is expected to boost the growth of the commercial UAV market over the forecast period.The global Commercial UAV market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Commercial UAV Market:

  • BAE
  • DJI
  • Elbit
  • General Atomics
  • AeroVironment
  • Parrot
  • Israel Aerospace Industries
  • Northrop Grumman
  • Lockheed Martin
  • The Boeing
  • Textron

    Commercial UAV Market by Applications:

  • Technological Applications
  • Government Applications
  • Agricultural Applications
  • Others

    Commercial UAV Market by Types:

  • Fixed-Wing UAVs
  • Multi-Rotor Aerial Vehicles
  • Rotary Blade Type UAVs

    Key Questions Answered in This Report:

    • What will the market size be in 2025 and what will the growth rate be?
    • What are the key market trends?
    • What is driving this market?
    • What are the challenges to market growth?
    • Who are the key vendors in this market space?

    Major Points from Table of Contents:
    1 Study Coverage
    1.1 Commercial UAV Product
    1.2 Market Segments
    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
    1.4 Market by Type
    1.4.1 Global Commercial UAV Market Size Growth Rate by Product
    1.5 Market by End User
    1.5.1 Global Commercial UAV Market Size Growth Rate by End User
    1.6 Study Objectives
    1.7 Years Considered

    2 Executive Summary
    2.1 Global Commercial UAV Market Size
    2.1.1 Global Commercial UAV Revenue 2014-2025
    2.1.2 Global Commercial UAV Sales 2014-2025
    2.2 Commercial UAV Growth Rate by Regions
    2.2.1 Global Commercial UAV Sales by Regions
    2.2.2 Global Commercial UAV Revenue by Regions

    3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
    3.1 Commercial UAV Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.1 Commercial UAV Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.2 Commercial UAV Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
    3.1.3 Global Commercial UAV Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
    3.2 Commercial UAV Revenue by Manufacturers
    3.2.1 Commercial UAV Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.2.2 Commercial UAV Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.3 Commercial UAV Price by Manufacturers
    3.4 Commercial UAV Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
    3.4.1 Commercial UAV Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
    3.4.2 Manufacturers Commercial UAV Product Type
    3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Commercial UAV Market
    3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Breakdown Data by Product
    4.1 Global Commercial UAV Sales by Product
    4.2 Global Commercial UAV Revenue by Product
    4.3 Commercial UAV Price by Product

    5 Breakdown Data by End User
    5.1 Overview
    5.2 Global Commercial UAV Breakdown Data by End User

    6 North America
    6.1 North America Commercial UAV by Countries
    6.1.1 North America Commercial UAV Sales by Countries
    6.1.2 North America Commercial UAV Revenue by Countries
    6.1.3 United States
    6.1.4 Canada
    6.1.5 Mexico
    6.2 North America Commercial UAV by Product
    6.3 North America Commercial UAV by End User

    7 Europe
    7.1 Europe Commercial UAV by Countries
    7.1.1 Europe Commercial UAV Sales by Countries
    7.1.2 Europe Commercial UAV Revenue by Countries
    7.1.3 Germany
    7.1.4 France
    7.1.5 UK
    7.1.6 Italy
    7.1.7 Russia
    7.2 Europe Commercial UAV by Product
    7.3 Europe Commercial UAV by End User

    8 Asia Pacific
    8.1 Asia Pacific Commercial UAV by Countries
    8.1.1 Asia Pacific Commercial UAV Sales by Countries
    8.1.2 Asia Pacific Commercial UAV Revenue by Countries
    8.1.3 China
    8.1.4 Japan
    8.1.5 Korea
    8.1.6 India
    8.1.7 Australia
    8.1.8 Indonesia
    8.1.9 Malaysia
    8.1.10 Philippines
    8.1.11 Thailand
    8.1.12 Vietnam
    8.1.13 Singapore
    8.2 Asia Pacific Commercial UAV by Product
    8.3 Asia Pacific Commercial UAV by End User

    9 Central & South America
    9.1 Central & South America Commercial UAV by Countries
    9.1.1 Central & South America Commercial UAV Sales by Countries
    9.1.2 Central & South America Commercial UAV Revenue by Countries
    9.1.3 Brazil
    9.2 Central & South America Commercial UAV by Product
    9.3 Central & South America Commercial UAV by End User

    10 Middle East and Africa
    10.1 Middle East and Africa Commercial UAV by Countries
    10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Commercial UAV Sales by Countries
    10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Commercial UAV Revenue by Countries
    10.1.3 GCC Countries
    10.1.4 Turkey
    10.1.5 Egypt
    10.1.6 South Africa
    10.2 Middle East and Africa Commercial UAV by Product
    10.3 Middle East and Africa Commercial UAV by End User

    11 Company Profiles

    12 Future Forecast
    12.1 Commercial UAV Market Forecast by Regions
    12.1.1 Global Commercial UAV Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.1.2 Global Commercial UAV Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.2 Commercial UAV Market Forecast by Product
    12.2.1 Global Commercial UAV Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.2.2 Global Commercial UAV Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.3 Commercial UAV Market Forecast by End User
    12.4 North America Commercial UAV Forecast
    12.5 Europe Commercial UAV Forecast
    12.6 Asia Pacific Commercial UAV Forecast
    12.7 Central & South America Commercial UAV Forecast
    12.8 Middle East and Africa Commercial UAV Forecast

    13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
    13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
    13.2 Market Challenges
    13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
    13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

    14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
    14.1 Value Chain Analysis
    14.2 Commercial UAV Customers
    14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
    14.3.1 Sales Channels
    14.3.2 Distributors

    15 Research Findings and Conclusion

    16 Appendix
    16.1 Research Methodology
    16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
    16.1.2 Data Source
    16.2 Author Details
    16.3 Disclaimer

