Commercializing Biomarkers in Therapeutic and Diagnostic Applications Market Report Offering Premium Insights of Vendor Landscape, Technological Advancements and Future Prospects By 2024

A biomarker is, according to the US National Institutes of Health, a characteristic that is objectively measured and evaluated as an indicator of normal biological processes, pathogenic processes, or pharmacologic responses to a therapeutic intervention.Biomarkers make take the form of cellular characteristics, metabolites (e.g. sugars, lipids and hormones), molecular variations, or physical features (e.g., clinical symptoms) and are assessed accordingly, via measurement, annotation, documents, and images.Increasingly, the discovery of novel biomarkers is closely associated with the advances in molecular biology techniques that can be accessed through analysis of DNA, RNA or proteins.We can discriminate four main types of molecular biomarkers: Genomic biomarkers: Based on the analysis of DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) profiles, especially the analysis of SNPs (single nucleotide polymorphisms), i.e. identification of punctual variations in genomic DNA. Transcriptomic biomarkers: Base on the analysis of RNA expression profiles. Proteomic biomarkers: Base on the analysis of the protein profiles. Metabolomic biomarkers: Base on the analysis of metabolites (metabolites are the intermediates and products of metabolism).Commercializing biomarkers is the path that a biomarker could be used in therapeutic or diagnostic. In this report mainly covers consumables, services, software of this market.

In the last several years, global market of Commercializing Biomarkers in Therapeutic and Diagnostic Applications developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 8.49%. In 2015, the consumables revenue growth rate was about 8.5%, the services revenue growth rate was nearly 8.6%, and the consumables revenue growth rate was the highest among the Commercializing Biomarkers in Therapeutic and Diagnostic Applications Industry.

North America is the largest consumer of Commercializing Biomarkers, with the sales market share nearly 42%.

The second place is Europe, following North America with the sales market share of 31%. Japan and China is also the important market, with the total sales marker share of 18.6%.

The worldwide market for Commercializing Biomarkers in Therapeutic and Diagnostic Applications is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.1% over the next five years, will reach 24400 million US$ in 2024, from 17200 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study. Commercializing Biomarkers in Therapeutic and Diagnostic Applications Market Segment by Type, covers:

Consumables

Services

Software Commercializing Biomarkers in Therapeutic and Diagnostic Applications Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Oncology

Cardiology

Neurology