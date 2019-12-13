 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Compact Neutron Generators Market 2019 by Size, Company, Product Introduction,Products Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin to 2025

By Joann Wilson on December 13, 2019

Compact Neutron Generators

Global “Compact Neutron Generators Market” analysed the current state in the definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Compact Neutron Generators Market report also focuses on the development trends as well as history, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions, etc. in the international Compact Neutron Generators Industry.

Compact Neutron Generators Market analysis report speaks about the manufacturing process. The process is analysed thoroughly with respect to four points Manufacturers, regional analysis, Segment by Type and Segment by Applications and the actual process of the whole Compact Neutron Generators industry.

Know About Compact Neutron Generators Market: 

Neutron generators are neutron source devices which contain compact linear accelerators and that produce neutrons by fusing isotopes of hydrogen together. The fusion reactions take place in these devices by accelerating either deuterium, tritium, or a mixture of these two isotopes into a metal hydride target which also contains deuterium, tritium or a mixture of these isotopes. Fusion of deuterium atoms (D + D) results in the formation of a He-3 ion and a neutron with a kinetic energy of approximately 2.5 MeV. Fusion of a deuterium and a tritium atom (D + T) results in the formation of a He-4 ion and a neutron with a kinetic energy of approximately 14.1 MeV. Neutron generators have applications in medicine, security, and materials analysis.
The Compact Neutron Generators market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Compact Neutron Generators.

Top Key Manufacturers in Compact Neutron Generators Market:

  • Alectryon
  • Phoenix
  • Sodern
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • VNIIA
  • Adelphi Technology
  • AMETEK ORTEC
  • Gradel (NSD Fusion)

    Regions Covered in the Compact Neutron Generators Market Report are: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

    Machinery & Equipment Market by Applications:

  • Oil Prospecting
  • Security
  • Research
  • Others

    Machinery & Equipment Market by Types:

  • Portable Neutron Generators
  • Stationary Neutron Generators

    Major Points from Table of Contents:
    1 Study Coverage
    1.1 Compact Neutron Generators Product
    1.2 Market Segments
    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
    1.4 Market by Type
    1.4.1 Global Compact Neutron Generators Market Size Growth Rate by Product
    1.5 Market by End User
    1.5.1 Global Compact Neutron Generators Market Size Growth Rate by End User
    1.6 Study Objectives
    1.7 Years Considered

    2 Executive Summary
    2.1 Global Compact Neutron Generators Market Size
    2.1.1 Global Compact Neutron Generators Revenue 2014-2025
    2.1.2 Global Compact Neutron Generators Sales 2014-2025
    2.2 Compact Neutron Generators Growth Rate by Regions
    2.2.1 Global Compact Neutron Generators Sales by Regions
    2.2.2 Global Compact Neutron Generators Revenue by Regions

    3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
    3.1 Compact Neutron Generators Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.1 Compact Neutron Generators Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.2 Compact Neutron Generators Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
    3.1.3 Global Compact Neutron Generators Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
    3.2 Compact Neutron Generators Revenue by Manufacturers
    3.2.1 Compact Neutron Generators Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.2.2 Compact Neutron Generators Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.3 Compact Neutron Generators Price by Manufacturers
    3.4 Compact Neutron Generators Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
    3.4.1 Compact Neutron Generators Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
    3.4.2 Manufacturers Compact Neutron Generators Product Type
    3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Compact Neutron Generators Market
    3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Breakdown Data by Product
    4.1 Global Compact Neutron Generators Sales by Product
    4.2 Global Compact Neutron Generators Revenue by Product
    4.3 Compact Neutron Generators Price by Product

    5 Breakdown Data by End User
    5.1 Overview
    5.2 Global Compact Neutron Generators Breakdown Data by End User

    6 North America
    6.1 North America Compact Neutron Generators by Countries
    6.1.1 North America Compact Neutron Generators Sales by Countries
    6.1.2 North America Compact Neutron Generators Revenue by Countries
    6.1.3 United States
    6.1.4 Canada
    6.1.5 Mexico
    6.2 North America Compact Neutron Generators by Product
    6.3 North America Compact Neutron Generators by End User

    7 Europe
    7.1 Europe Compact Neutron Generators by Countries
    7.1.1 Europe Compact Neutron Generators Sales by Countries
    7.1.2 Europe Compact Neutron Generators Revenue by Countries
    7.1.3 Germany
    7.1.4 France
    7.1.5 UK
    7.1.6 Italy
    7.1.7 Russia
    7.2 Europe Compact Neutron Generators by Product
    7.3 Europe Compact Neutron Generators by End User

    8 Asia Pacific
    8.1 Asia Pacific Compact Neutron Generators by Countries
    8.1.1 Asia Pacific Compact Neutron Generators Sales by Countries
    8.1.2 Asia Pacific Compact Neutron Generators Revenue by Countries
    8.1.3 China
    8.1.4 Japan
    8.1.5 Korea
    8.1.6 India
    8.1.7 Australia
    8.1.8 Indonesia
    8.1.9 Malaysia
    8.1.10 Philippines
    8.1.11 Thailand
    8.1.12 Vietnam
    8.1.13 Singapore
    8.2 Asia Pacific Compact Neutron Generators by Product
    8.3 Asia Pacific Compact Neutron Generators by End User

    9 Central & South America
    9.1 Central & South America Compact Neutron Generators by Countries
    9.1.1 Central & South America Compact Neutron Generators Sales by Countries
    9.1.2 Central & South America Compact Neutron Generators Revenue by Countries
    9.1.3 Brazil
    9.2 Central & South America Compact Neutron Generators by Product
    9.3 Central & South America Compact Neutron Generators by End User

    10 Middle East and Africa
    10.1 Middle East and Africa Compact Neutron Generators by Countries
    10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Compact Neutron Generators Sales by Countries
    10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Compact Neutron Generators Revenue by Countries
    10.1.3 GCC Countries
    10.1.4 Turkey
    10.1.5 Egypt
    10.1.6 South Africa
    10.2 Middle East and Africa Compact Neutron Generators by Product
    10.3 Middle East and Africa Compact Neutron Generators by End User

    11 Company Profiles

    12 Future Forecast
    12.1 Compact Neutron Generators Market Forecast by Regions
    12.1.1 Global Compact Neutron Generators Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.1.2 Global Compact Neutron Generators Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.2 Compact Neutron Generators Market Forecast by Product
    12.2.1 Global Compact Neutron Generators Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.2.2 Global Compact Neutron Generators Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.3 Compact Neutron Generators Market Forecast by End User
    12.4 North America Compact Neutron Generators Forecast
    12.5 Europe Compact Neutron Generators Forecast
    12.6 Asia Pacific Compact Neutron Generators Forecast
    12.7 Central & South America Compact Neutron Generators Forecast
    12.8 Middle East and Africa Compact Neutron Generators Forecast

    13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
    13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
    13.2 Market Challenges
    13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
    13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

    14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
    14.1 Value Chain Analysis
    14.2 Compact Neutron Generators Customers
    14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
    14.3.1 Sales Channels
    14.3.2 Distributors

    15 Research Findings and Conclusion

    16 Appendix
    16.1 Research Methodology
    16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
    16.1.2 Data Source
    16.2 Author Details
    16.3 Disclaimer

    Continued…

    Joann Wilson
    Joann Wilson

    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.