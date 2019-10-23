Composite Cans Market Report Over-All Growth Analysis with In-Depth Facts and Figures During Years 2019 to 2024

Composite cans are cylindrical paper tube that usually has a body made of several layers of Kraft paper wounded by spiral, convolute and linear draw winding method. Spiral Wound Cans are made by diagonally winding and gluing four layers of material together. The bottom layer is usually tin or foil, the two middle layers are usually paper board, and they serve to give the can its structure. Composite Cans are used mainly for packaging everyday household items like coffee whiteners, diet drinks, bread crumbs, hot chocolate mixes, nuts, cakes, spices, tea, cleaning gels and baking sodas among others. Composite Cans offer several advantages such as cost-effectiveness, environmental safety (composite cans are mostly made from recycled products), durability, versatility and user friendliness in general. Child-resistant and tamper evident dispenser tops are available for product safety in composite cans. Composite cans are used to package dry beverages such as powdered drinks, tea and coffee. Composite cans are suitable for ambient and cold fill. Composite can characteristics include excellent interlaminate bond strength, high heat resistance, high splitting resistance of cardboard base, extended shelf-life due to aluminum barrier and great barrier against gas. Composite cans replace the tin containers since the latter are heavier, costlier and corrosive.

Composite Cans Market Segmentation is as follow:

Composite Cans Market by Top Manufacturers:

Smurfit Kappa, Quality Container Company, Mondi Group, Sonoco Products Company, Amcor Ltd,, Ace Paper Tube,, Irwin Packaging, Halaspack Bt, Nagel Paper, Corex Group Tinpak

By Closure Type

Caps, Lids,

By Production Type

Spiral Winding, Convolute Winding, Linear Draw

By Can Diameter

Less than 50 mm, 50mm-100mm, 100mm & above

By Application

Food & Beverage Packaging, Agriculture, Textiles and Apparels, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Consumer Goods, Industrial Goods,

Regional Analysis: – Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Country-Level Analysis: – United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, are the top countries playing important role in the Composite Cans market.

