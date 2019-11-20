 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Composite Insulated Panels Market Size, Sales Volume, Growth, Status, Business Opportunities and Forecast 2019 – 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 20, 2019

Composite Insulated Panels

Global Composite Insulated Panels Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. Composite Insulated Panels Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by Composite Insulated Panels industry.

Geographically, Composite Insulated Panels Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Composite Insulated Panels including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in Composite Insulated Panels Market Repot:

  • Kingspan
  • Metecno
  • Isopan
  • NCI Building Systems
  • TATA Steel
  • ArcelorMittal
  • Romakowski
  • Lattonedil
  • Ruukki
  • Omnis Exteriors Ltd
  • Silex
  • Isomec
  • GCS
  • Zhongjie
  • AlShahin
  • Nucor Building Systems
  • Tonmat
  • Marcegaglia
  • Italpannelli
  • Alubel
  • Jingxue
  • Balex
  • Dana Group
  • Multicolor
  • Zamil Steel
  • BCOMS
  • Pioneer India
  • Panelco

    About Composite Insulated Panels:

    Composite Insulated Panels are factory engineered panels used mainly for exterior cladding, partitioning, load bearing walls and roofing elements in a wide range of non-residential buildings. Panels are manufactured on a continuous lamination basis with metal facings – usually steel or aluminum – encapsulating a foamed polyurethane core. This composition offers a high degree of stability, rigidity and excellent load-bearing capacity.

    Composite Insulated Panels Industry report begins with a basic Composite Insulated Panels market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies.

    Composite Insulated Panels Market Types:

  • EPS Panels
  • PUR/PIR Panels
  • Mineral/Glass Wool Panels
  • Other

    Composite Insulated Panels Market Applications:

  • Building Wall
  • Building Roof
  • Cold Storage
  • Others

    Questions Answered in the report:

    • What will the market growth rate of Composite Insulated Panels market in 2024?
    • What are the key factors driving the global Composite Insulated Panels?
    • Who are the key manufacturers in Composite Insulated Panels space?
    • What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Composite Insulated Panels?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Composite Insulated Panels market?
    • Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of market?
    • What are the Composite Insulated Panels opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Composite Insulated Panels market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Composite Insulated Panels market?

    Scope of Report:

  • The global average price of Composite Insulated Panels is in the decreasing trend, from 17.0 5 USD/Sqm in 2012 to 16.14 USD/Sqm in 2016. With the situation of global economy and downward of steel price, prices of Composite Insulated Panels will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.
  • The classification of Composite Insulated Panels includes EPS Panels, PUR/PIR Panels and Mineral/Glass Wool Panels, and the proportion of PUR/PIR Panels in 2016 is about 39.40%. Composite Insulated Panels is widely used in Building Wall, Building Roof, Cold Storage and other field. The most proportion of Composite Insulated Panels is Building Wall, and the consumption in 2016 is 237.7 million Sqm.
  • Europe region is the largest supplier of Composite Insulated Panels, with a production market share nearly 35.57% in 2016. North America is the second largest supplier of Composite Insulated Panels, enjoying production market share nearly 25.35% in 2016.
  • Europe is also the largest consumption market, with a consumption market share nearly 36.86% in 2016. Following Europe, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 26.70%..
  • Composite Insulated Panels market is competitive and fragmented with a small number of large global firm, and thousands of smaller local companies, the concentration of this market is very low. Meanwhile there is a giant player in this market; Kingspan enjoys over 30% of the global market. In addition, several other leading companies are Metecno, Isopan, NCI Building Systems, TATA Steel and ArcelorMittal.
  • The worldwide market for Composite Insulated Panels is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.2% over the next five years, will reach 8200 million US$ in 2024, from 6800 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Composite Insulated Panels in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    In the end, the report focusses on Composite Insulated Panels Market major leading market players in Composite Insulated Panels industry area with information such as company profile of keyword market, sales volume, price, gross margin of keyword industry and contact information. Global Composite Insulated Panels Industry report also includes Composite Insulated Panels Upstream raw materials and Composite Insulated Panels downstream consumers analysis.

    No.of Pages: 136

