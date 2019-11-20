Composite Insulated Panels Market Size, Sales Volume, Growth, Status, Business Opportunities and Forecast 2019 – 2024

Global Composite Insulated Panels Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. Composite Insulated Panels Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by Composite Insulated Panels industry.

Geographically, Composite Insulated Panels Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Composite Insulated Panels including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in Composite Insulated Panels Market Repot:

Kingspan

Metecno

Isopan

NCI Building Systems

TATA Steel

ArcelorMittal

Romakowski

Lattonedil

Ruukki

Omnis Exteriors Ltd

Silex

Isomec

GCS

Zhongjie

AlShahin

Nucor Building Systems

Tonmat

Marcegaglia

Italpannelli

Alubel

Jingxue

Balex

Dana Group

Multicolor

Zamil Steel

BCOMS

Pioneer India

About Composite Insulated Panels: Composite Insulated Panels are factory engineered panels used mainly for exterior cladding, partitioning, load bearing walls and roofing elements in a wide range of non-residential buildings. Panels are manufactured on a continuous lamination basis with metal facings – usually steel or aluminum – encapsulating a foamed polyurethane core. This composition offers a high degree of stability, rigidity and excellent load-bearing capacity.

EPS Panels

PUR/PIR Panels

Mineral/Glass Wool Panels

Other Composite Insulated Panels Market Applications:

Building Wall

Building Roof

Cold Storage

What are the key factors driving the global Composite Insulated Panels?

Who are the key manufacturers in Composite Insulated Panels space?

What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Composite Insulated Panels?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Composite Insulated Panels market?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of market?

What are the Composite Insulated Panels opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Composite Insulated Panels market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Composite Insulated Panels market? Scope of Report:

The global average price of Composite Insulated Panels is in the decreasing trend, from 17.0 5 USD/Sqm in 2012 to 16.14 USD/Sqm in 2016. With the situation of global economy and downward of steel price, prices of Composite Insulated Panels will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Composite Insulated Panels includes EPS Panels, PUR/PIR Panels and Mineral/Glass Wool Panels, and the proportion of PUR/PIR Panels in 2016 is about 39.40%. Composite Insulated Panels is widely used in Building Wall, Building Roof, Cold Storage and other field. The most proportion of Composite Insulated Panels is Building Wall, and the consumption in 2016 is 237.7 million Sqm.

Europe region is the largest supplier of Composite Insulated Panels, with a production market share nearly 35.57% in 2016. North America is the second largest supplier of Composite Insulated Panels, enjoying production market share nearly 25.35% in 2016.

Europe is also the largest consumption market, with a consumption market share nearly 36.86% in 2016. Following Europe, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 26.70%..

Composite Insulated Panels market is competitive and fragmented with a small number of large global firm, and thousands of smaller local companies, the concentration of this market is very low. Meanwhile there is a giant player in this market; Kingspan enjoys over 30% of the global market. In addition, several other leading companies are Metecno, Isopan, NCI Building Systems, TATA Steel and ArcelorMittal.

The worldwide market for Composite Insulated Panels is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.2% over the next five years, will reach 8200 million US$ in 2024, from 6800 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.