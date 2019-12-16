Composite LPG Cylinders Market 2019 Insights by Industry Volume, Size, Opportunities, Types, Product Analysis and Applications

About Composite LPG Cylinders:

Composite LPG Cylinderss have a huge variety of uses, most significantly domestic use. They are suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, including caravans, camping and barbecues. Moreover, they are employed across many different sectors such as boating, hot air balloons, construction, recreation, hospitality, agricultural, calefaction and fishing.

Composite LPG Cylinders Market Manufactures:

Hexagon Ragasco

Aburi Composites

Time Tech

Santek

Rubis Caribbean

Supreme

Composite Scandinavia

Gavenplast

RAD SANE HIDAJ

Sundarban Industrial Complex

Kolos

Metal Mate

metal tank winding

composite material tank winding Composite LPG Cylinders Market Applications:

Kitchen and Domestic Use

Industries

In the past several years, the global composite LPG cylinder market is relatively stable with a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 9.86%. In 2015, the global actual production of composte LPG cylinder is about 5840 K Units, with a total capacity of nearly 7800K Units.

Due to the regulations in Europe and North America, the composite LPG cylinder industry is relatively concentrated, the manufacture technology of steel cylinder is highly mature, while the market of composite cylinder is in fast growth, which has been taking a noticeable market share for more than ten years. However, in China, the composite LPG cylinder is not that popular,

The composite LPG cylinder can be used in different fields, like home use and automotive, institutions & commercial applications, etc. Kitchen and domestic use is the largest application of composite LPG cylinder.

The two largest producers of LPG cylinder in the world are Hexagon Ragasco and Aburi Composites, which takes a combined share of 35.90% in 2015.

Due to the superior performance of composite LPG cylinder, the steel LPG cylinder must be replaced by composite LPG cylinder gradually. And with the development of technology, there will be better materials to be developed. So the current material also has the danger of replacement.

The worldwide market for Composite LPG Cylinders is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.7% over the next five years, will reach 490 million US$ in 2024, from 350 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Composite LPG Cylinders in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.