Composite LPG Cylinders Market 2019 Insights by Industry Volume, Size, Opportunities, Types, Product Analysis and Applications

By Joann Wilson on December 16, 2019

Composite LPG Cylinders

GlobalComposite LPG Cylinders Market Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Composite LPG Cylinders Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about Composite LPG Cylinders Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of Composite LPG Cylinders globally.

About Composite LPG Cylinders:

Composite LPG Cylinderss have a huge variety of uses, most significantly domestic use. They are suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, including caravans, camping and barbecues. Moreover, they are employed across many different sectors such as boating, hot air balloons, construction, recreation, hospitality, agricultural, calefaction and fishing.

Composite LPG Cylinders Market Manufactures:

  • Hexagon Ragasco
  • Aburi Composites
  • Time Tech
  • Santek
  • Rubis Caribbean
  • Supreme
  • Composite Scandinavia
  • Gavenplast
  • RAD SANE HIDAJ
  • Sundarban Industrial Complex
  • Kolos
  • Metal Mate
  • EVAS

    Composite LPG Cylinders Market research covers Major classifications, applications, challenge and restraints for the key players. Composite LPG Cylinders Market reports feature a wealth of standardised and cross-comparable statistics including total market sizes, market share and sales, distribution and industry trends and revenue forecast information.

    Composite LPG Cylinders Market Types:

  • metal tank winding
  • composite material tank winding

    Composite LPG Cylinders Market Applications:

  • Kitchen and Domestic Use
  • Industries
  • Institutions & Commercial

    The Report provides in depth research of the Composite LPG Cylinders Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, Composite LPG Cylinders Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis.

    Scope of Composite LPG Cylinders Market Report:

  • Composite LPG cylinder has a huge variety of uses, most significantly domestic use. It is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, including caravans, camping and barbecues. Moreover, it is employed across many different sectors such as transportation, hot air balloons, construction, recreation, hospitality, agricultural, calefaction and fishing.
  • In the past several years, the global composite LPG cylinder market is relatively stable with a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 9.86%. In 2015, the global actual production of composte LPG cylinder is about 5840 K Units, with a total capacity of nearly 7800K Units.
  • Due to the regulations in Europe and North America, the composite LPG cylinder industry is relatively concentrated, the manufacture technology of steel cylinder is highly mature, while the market of composite cylinder is in fast growth, which has been taking a noticeable market share for more than ten years. However, in China, the composite LPG cylinder is not that popular,
  • The composite LPG cylinder can be used in different fields, like home use and automotive, institutions & commercial applications, etc. Kitchen and domestic use is the largest application of composite LPG cylinder.
  • The two largest producers of LPG cylinder in the world are Hexagon Ragasco and Aburi Composites, which takes a combined share of 35.90% in 2015.
  • Due to the superior performance of composite LPG cylinder, the steel LPG cylinder must be replaced by composite LPG cylinder gradually. And with the development of technology, there will be better materials to be developed. So the current material also has the danger of replacement.
  • The worldwide market for Composite LPG Cylinders is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.7% over the next five years, will reach 490 million US$ in 2024, from 350 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Composite LPG Cylinders in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

  • The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Composite LPG Cylinders product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Composite LPG Cylinders, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Composite LPG Cylinders in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Composite LPG Cylinders competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Composite LPG Cylinders breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Composite LPG Cylinders market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Composite LPG Cylinders sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 118

    1 Composite LPG Cylinders Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Composite LPG Cylinders by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Composite LPG Cylinders Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Composite LPG Cylinders Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Composite LPG Cylinders Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Composite LPG Cylinders Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Composite LPG Cylinders Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Composite LPG Cylinders Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Composite LPG Cylinders Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Composite LPG Cylinders Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

