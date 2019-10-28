Composite Rebar Market Segmented By Product Type And Distribution Channel – Growth, Trends, And Forecast

Industry Research Co. expert analysis report titled “Global Composite Rebar Market 2019 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” with extraordinary abstract. This analysis report summaries Composite Rebar introduction, analysis by type, application, region, market dynamics which includes opportunities, risk and market driving forces.

Composite rebar is used in the construction and repair of bridges-automobile, railway, pedestrian, combined. It replaced the metal products, as it has the following characteristics:increased wear resistance;resistance before exposure to corrosive environment, including seawater;resistance to corrosion under high humidity conditions;minimum weight, which is important when working with large bridges.

Composite Rebar market report carries topmost company profiles with business overview, types and application, sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share (2017-2018). Major companies which drives the Composite Rebar industry are

Furthermore, Composite Rebar report delivers sales, revenue, market share and competition by manufacturer (2017-2018), market concentration rate by top 3 and top 6 Composite Rebar manufacturer market share in 2018, market competition trend by region wise sales and growth rate. Composite Rebar Report Segmentation: Composite Rebar Market by Types:

Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer Rebar (GFRP Rebar)

Basalt Fiber Reinforced Polymer Rebar (BFRP Rebar)

Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer Rebar (CFRP Rebar)

Others Composite Rebar Market by Application:

Road Building

Bridges & Port

Underground Construction

Others Scope of Composite Rebar Market Report:

Composite rebar has many types, which include GFRP rebar, CFRP rebar, BFRP rebar and others. And each type has application industries relatively. With corrosion resistance and high strength of composite rebar, the downstream application industries will need more composite rebar products. So, composite rebar has a huge market potential in the future.

he major raw materials for composite rebar are glass fiber, carbon fiber, aramid fiber, basalt fiber, unsaturated polyester resin, epoxy resin, vinyl ester resin and others. Difference in the price of the raw materials will impact on the production cost of composite rebar.

The worldwide market for Composite Rebar is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.9% over the next five years, will reach 587.9 million US$ in 2024, from 383.9 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.