Composite Rebar Market Segmented By Product Type And Distribution Channel – Growth, Trends, And Forecast

By Joann Wilson on October 28, 2019

Composite

Industry Research Co. expert analysis report titled “Global Composite Rebar Market 2019 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” with extraordinary abstract. This analysis report summaries Composite Rebar introduction, analysis by type, application, region, market dynamics which includes opportunities, risk and market driving forces.

Composite rebar is used in the construction and repair of bridges-automobile, railway, pedestrian, combined. It replaced the metal products, as it has the following characteristics:increased wear resistance;resistance before exposure to corrosive environment, including seawater;resistance to corrosion under high humidity conditions;minimum weight, which is important when working with large bridges.

Composite Rebar market report carries topmost company profiles with business overview, types and application, sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share (2017-2018). Major companies which drives the Composite Rebar industry are

  • Aslan FRP
  • Schoeck
  • Armastek
  • Galen
  • Dextra Group
  • FiReP
  • Nanjing Fenghui Composite
  • Yuxing
  • Shanghai KNP
  • BP Composites (TUFF-Bar)
  • Pultrall
  • Pultron Composites
  • Hubei Yulong
  • Fusite
  • Fiberline
  • Marshall Composite Technologies
  • Sireg Geotech
  • Technobasalt
  • Kodiak Fiberglass Rebar
  • Tribeni Fiber
  • Captrad.

    Furthermore, Composite Rebar report delivers sales, revenue, market share and competition by manufacturer (2017-2018), market concentration rate by top 3 and top 6 Composite Rebar manufacturer market share in 2018, market competition trend by region wise sales and growth rate.

    Composite Rebar Report Segmentation:

    Composite Rebar Market by Types:

  • Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer Rebar (GFRP Rebar)
  • Basalt Fiber Reinforced Polymer Rebar (BFRP Rebar)
  • Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer Rebar (CFRP Rebar)
  • Others

    Composite Rebar Market by Application:

  • Road Building
  • Bridges & Port
  • Underground Construction
  • Others

    Scope of Composite Rebar Market Report:

  • Composite rebar has many types, which include GFRP rebar, CFRP rebar, BFRP rebar and others. And each type has application industries relatively. With corrosion resistance and high strength of composite rebar, the downstream application industries will need more composite rebar products. So, composite rebar has a huge market potential in the future.
  • he major raw materials for composite rebar are glass fiber, carbon fiber, aramid fiber, basalt fiber, unsaturated polyester resin, epoxy resin, vinyl ester resin and others. Difference in the price of the raw materials will impact on the production cost of composite rebar.
  • The worldwide market for Composite Rebar is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.9% over the next five years, will reach 587.9 million US$ in 2024, from 383.9 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.
  • This report focuses on the Composite Rebar in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    At last, Composite Rebar report deals with forecast analysis by sales, revenue and growth rate, forecast by regions, sales and share forecast by type, sales and share forecast by application (2019-2024). As well as Composite Rebar sales channel and distributors, traders and dealers which will help to drive Composite Rebar industry to next level.

    Detailed TOC of Global Composite Rebar Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Composite Rebar Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacturer Name

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Composite Rebar Type and Applications

    3 Global Composite Rebar Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Composite Rebar Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Composite Rebar Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Composite Rebar Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Composite Rebar Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Composite Rebar Market Analysis by Regions

    4.1 Global Composite Rebar Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Composite Rebar Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Composite Rebar Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Composite Rebar Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Composite Rebar Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Composite Rebar Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    ….

    10 Global Composite Rebar Market Segment by Type

    10.1 Global Composite Rebar Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    11 Global Composite Rebar Market Segment by Application

    11.1 Global Composite Rebar Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    12 Composite Rebar Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.1 Global Composite Rebar Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

    12.2 Composite Rebar Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

    12.3 Composite Rebar Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

    12.3.1 Global Composite Rebar Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

    12.3.2 Global Composite Rebar Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

    12.4 Composite Rebar Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

    12.4.1 Global Composite Rebar Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

    12.4.2 Global Composite Rebar Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

