Compounding Pharmacy Market Size 2019 Expected To Witness Industry Growth to 2024

Global “Compounding Pharmacy Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Compounding Pharmacy market size.

About Compounding Pharmacy:

The traditional role of compounding pharmacies is to make drugs prescribed by doctors for specific patients with needs that cant be met by commercially available drugs. For example:A young child may need a small, liquid dose of a drug made only in adult-dosage tablets.A person may be allergic to one of the ingredients in the commercial version of a drug.A compounding pharmacy would make the proper dosage and form of the drug without any offending ingredients.Compounded medications are made based on a practitionerâs prescription in which individual ingredients are mixed together in the exact strength and dosage form required by the patient. This method allows the compounding pharmacist to work with the patient and the prescriber to customize a medication to meet the patientâs specific needs.

Top Key Players of Compounding Pharmacy Market:

Fagron

Wedgewood Pharmacy

CAPS

FreseniusÂ Kabi

Advanced Pharma

PharMEDiumÂ Services

Cantrell Drug

Doughertyâs Pharmacy

Institutional Pharmacy Solutions

LorrainesÂ Pharmacy

Triangle Compounding Pharmacy

Village Compounding Pharmacy

Olympia Pharmacy

Major Types covered in the Compounding Pharmacy Market report are:

Pharmaceutical Ingredient Alteration (PIA)

Pharmaceutical Application Alteration (PAA)

Currently Unavailable Pharmaceutical Manufacturing (CUPM)

Pharmaceutical Dosage Alteration (PDA)

Specialized Animal Pharmaceutical Manufacturing (SAPM) Major Applications covered in the Compounding Pharmacy Market report are:

18 and Younger

19 to 44

45 to 64

65 and Older

Scope of Compounding Pharmacy Market:

The classification of Compounding Pharmacy includes pharmaceutical ingredient alteration (PIA), pharmaceutical application alteration (PAA), currently unavailable pharmaceutical manufacturing (CUPM), pharmaceutical dosage alteration (PDA) and specialized animal pharmaceutical manufacturing (SAPM), the proportion of Pharmaceutical ingredient alteration (PIA) in 2017 is about 34%.

Compounding Pharmacy is widely used for consumers aged 18 and younger, consumers aged 19 to 44, consumers aged 45 to 64, consumers aged 65 and older. The most proportion of compounding pharmacy is consumers aged 45 to 64, and the proportion in 2017 is 40.7%.

North America is the largest market for compounding pharmacy, with a market share nearly 57% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest market with the consumption market share of 25%.

Market competition is not intense Fagron, Wedgewood Pharma, CAPS, Fresenius Kabi, Advanced Pharma, PharMEDium Services are the leaders of the industry, with high-end customers in the industry.

The global Compounding Pharmacy market is valued at 10300 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 12200 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Compounding Pharmacy.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.