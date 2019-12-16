Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Market 2019 Competitive Landscape of Manufactures, Growth Rate and Forecast 2024

Global "Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Market" Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market.

About Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders:

Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders is made using the cylinder shape with a semi-spherical shape covering each end. The cylinder and semi-spherical shapes provide the strongest structural shape because the circular and spherical shapes provide for equal distribution of stresses throughout the inner area of the tank producing the highest safety available for high-pressure vessels.

Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Market Manufactures:

inomatech

Everest Kanto Cylinders

Worthington Industries

Luxfer Group

Hexagon Composites

Beijing Tianhai Industry

Rama Cylinders

Quantum Technologies

Faber Industrie

CIMC ENRIC

Avanco Group

Type 1

Type 2

Type 3

Type 4

Others Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Market Applications:

Passenger Vehicles

The Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders industry is not highly concentrated, there are more than one hundred manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly come from North America and Western Europe. Limited refueling infrastructures, and higher prices of composite cylinders, are some of the factors that hinder the growth of the CNG tanks/cylinders. Rising price of raw materials such as metals, glass fiber, carbon fiber, and other components used in manufacturing of CNG tanks/cylinders are the few challenges inhibiting the growth of the CNG tanks/cylinders market.

The growth in CNG cylinder market for storage and transportation of CNG would be dependent on government plans and initiatives to switch over to alternative fuel. However, with natural gas being progressively made available in most parts of the country and the rising cost of fuels (except for the fall in prices witnessed since the second half of the year), it is expected that the Government policies would be progressive favoring CNG as a fuel. The recent judicial activism at the highest level resulting which the Government has been mandated to have uniform natural gas prices across worldwide is a beneficial development, which will improve the availability of CNG at reasonable cost across India, which will induce consumers to switch over to CNG vehicles. This would lead to an accelerated growth in the CNG cylinder industry. Policy decision by the government to de-regulate diesel prices will turn some of the demand to CNG. The expected increase in supply of domestic gas due to the gas price hike will add impetus to the demand in the long run.

The worldwide market for Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.8% over the next five years, will reach 1080 million US$ in 2024, from 730 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.