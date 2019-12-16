 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Market 2019 Competitive Landscape of Manufactures, Growth Rate and Forecast 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 16, 2019

Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders

GlobalCompressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Market Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders globally.

About Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders:

Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders is made using the cylinder shape with a semi-spherical shape covering each end. The cylinder and semi-spherical shapes provide the strongest structural shape because the circular and spherical shapes provide for equal distribution of stresses throughout the inner area of the tank producing the highest safety available for high-pressure vessels.

Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Market Manufactures:

  • inomatech
  • Everest Kanto Cylinders
  • Worthington Industries
  • Luxfer Group
  • Hexagon Composites
  • Beijing Tianhai Industry
  • Rama Cylinders
  • Quantum Technologies
  • Faber Industrie
  • CIMC ENRIC
  • Avanco Group

  • Get a Sample Copy of the report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13985443

    Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Market research covers Major classifications, applications, challenge and restraints for the key players. Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Market reports feature a wealth of standardised and cross-comparable statistics including total market sizes, market share and sales, distribution and industry trends and revenue forecast information.

    Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Market Types:

  • Type 1
  • Type 2
  • Type 3
  • Type 4
  • Others

    Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Market Applications:

  • Passenger Vehicles
  • Commercial Vehicles

    Inquire or share your questions if any before the purchasing this report @ https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13985443   

    The Report provides in depth research of the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis.

    Scope of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Market Report:

  • Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders is made using the cylinder shape with a semi-spherical shape covering each end. The cylinder and semi-spherical shapes provide the strongest structural shape because the circular and spherical shapes provide for equal distribution of stresses throughout the inner area of the tank producing the highest safety available for high-pressure vessels.
  • The Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders industry is not highly concentrated, there are more than one hundred manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly come from North America and Western Europe. Limited refueling infrastructures, and higher prices of composite cylinders, are some of the factors that hinder the growth of the CNG tanks/cylinders. Rising price of raw materials such as metals, glass fiber, carbon fiber, and other components used in manufacturing of CNG tanks/cylinders are the few challenges inhibiting the growth of the CNG tanks/cylinders market.
  • The growth in CNG cylinder market for storage and transportation of CNG would be dependent on government plans and initiatives to switch over to alternative fuel. However, with natural gas being progressively made available in most parts of the country and the rising cost of fuels (except for the fall in prices witnessed since the second half of the year), it is expected that the Government policies would be progressive favoring CNG as a fuel. The recent judicial activism at the highest level resulting which the Government has been mandated to have uniform natural gas prices across worldwide is a beneficial development, which will improve the availability of CNG at reasonable cost across India, which will induce consumers to switch over to CNG vehicles. This would lead to an accelerated growth in the CNG cylinder industry. Policy decision by the government to de-regulate diesel prices will turn some of the demand to CNG. The expected increase in supply of domestic gas due to the gas price hike will add impetus to the demand in the long run.
  • The worldwide market for Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.8% over the next five years, will reach 1080 million US$ in 2024, from 730 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 115

    Purchase This Report (Price 3480 USD for single user license): https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/13985443   

    1 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +1424 253 0807/ UK +44 203 239 8187

    Email id- [email protected]

    Our other Reports:

    Quick Coupling Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Type, Size and Application, Forecast to 2023

    Raising Agents Industry 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2024- Absolute Reports

    Boat Spinnaker Market 2019 Global Industry Size, Demand, Growth Analysis, Share, Revenue and Forecast 2024

    Carburetor Market 2026: Global Size, Key Companies, Trends, Growth and Regional Forecasts Research

    Global Baking Yeast Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025

    • Published in News

    Joann Wilson
    Joann Wilson

    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.