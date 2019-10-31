 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Compression Wear and Shapewear Market 2019 Size, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Future Trend and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on October 31, 2019

Compression

Global “Compression Wear and Shapewear Market” report provides complete evaluation for those who are looking for Business expand in various regions, manufacturers, New entrants in the industry, Professional organisation/solutions providers, Government bodies, financial speculators and private value firms.

Reports presents an in-depth assessment of the Compression Wear and Shapewear including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Compression Wear and Shapewear investments from 2019 till 2024.

About Compression Wear and Shapewear:

Compression wear and shapewear garments are skin-tight clothing which apply pressure to specific parts of the body. Through the application of compression to underlying veins, the speed of blood flow increases and the rate of oxygen delivery to muscles are increased.

Compression Wear and Shapewear Market Key Players:

  • Triumph
  • Spanx
  • HanesBrands
  • Wacoal
  • Prima Donna
  • Leonisa
  • Spiegel
  • Anita
  • Ann Chery
  • Your Contour
  • Wonderbra Sexy
  • Under Armour
  • Nike
  • Adidas
  • Skins
  • medi
  • CW-X
  • 2XU
  • Zoot
  • Design Veronique
  • KIPSTA
  • EC3D

    Compression Wear and Shapewear market is a growing market into the C1 sector at present years. The Compression Wear and Shapewear has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years.

    Compression Wear and Shapewear Market Types:

  • Shirts
  • Pants
  • Waist Cincher
  • Socks
  • Bra
  • Others

    Compression Wear and Shapewear Market Applications:

  • Medical Use
  • Athletic Use
  • Contour Body Shape

    Scope of the Report:

  • In recent years, the demand for the exercise has been growing and more people care for counting the shape. This trend has made the demand of Compression Wear and Shapewear become larger and this trend can be anticipated to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.
  • Most of Compression Wear and Shapewear are used for athletic use to protect muscles. Medical use accounts for small market because only injured people or some other people who need special medical care need to wear them. Contouring the shape also occupies a certain market because more women care for their beauty of shape.
  • In short, Compression Wear and Shapewear project has potential in global market, but the current market was mainly occupied by the existing enterprises, under the premise of the future demand growth and technological processes, the new entrants into the Compression Wear and Shapewear industry business should be able to occupy a certain market share. Therefore, new entrants must develop technical and master internal control, to seize the domestic and foreign markets in the future.
  • The worldwide market for Compression Wear and Shapewear is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.3% over the next five years, will reach 5520 million US$ in 2024, from 4060 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Compression Wear and Shapewear in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

  • Key Reasons to Purchase:

    • To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global Compression Wear and Shapewear market and its commercial landscape.
    • Assess the Compression Wear and Shapewear production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
    • To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the Compression Wear and Shapewear market and its impact in the global market.
    • Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
    • To understand the outlook and prospects for Compression Wear and Shapewear market.

    Key questions answered in the report include:

    • What are the key role in Compression Wear and Shapewear market report?
    • What was the market size in 2013 to 2019?
    • How will market change over the forecast period and what will be the market size in 2024?
    • Who are the key market players and what are their strategies in the Compression Wear and Shapewear market?
    • What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Global Compression Wear and Shapewear Industry?
    • What are the market opportunities and challenges faced by the vendors in the Global Compression Wear and Shapewear market?
    • What trends, drivers and barriers are influencing its growth?
    • What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Global Compression Wear and Shapewear market?

    At last, the report gives the inside and out examination of Compression Wear and Shapewear Market took after by above components, which are useful for organizations or individual for development of their present business or the individuals who are hoping to enter in Compression Wear and Shapewear industry.

    Number of Pages: 138

    1 Compression Wear and Shapewear Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Compression Wear and Shapewear by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Compression Wear and Shapewear Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Compression Wear and Shapewear Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Compression Wear and Shapewear Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Compression Wear and Shapewear Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Compression Wear and Shapewear Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Compression Wear and Shapewear Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Compression Wear and Shapewear Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Compression Wear and Shapewear Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

