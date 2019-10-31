Compression Wear and Shapewear Market 2019 Size, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Future Trend and Forecast to 2024

About Compression Wear and Shapewear:

Compression wear and shapewear garments are skin-tight clothing which apply pressure to specific parts of the body. Through the application of compression to underlying veins, the speed of blood flow increases and the rate of oxygen delivery to muscles are increased.

Compression Wear and Shapewear Market Key Players:

Triumph

Spanx

HanesBrands

Wacoal

Prima Donna

Leonisa

Spiegel

Anita

Ann Chery

Your Contour

Wonderbra Sexy

Under Armour

Nike

Adidas

Skins

medi

CW-X

2XU

Zoot

Design Veronique

KIPSTA

EC3D Compression Wear and Shapewear market is a growing market into the C1 sector at present years. The Compression Wear and Shapewear has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years. Compression Wear and Shapewear Market Types:

Shirts

Pants

Waist Cincher

Socks

Bra

Others Compression Wear and Shapewear Market Applications:

Medical Use

Athletic Use

Contour Body Shape Scope of the Report:

In recent years, the demand for the exercise has been growing and more people care for counting the shape. This trend has made the demand of Compression Wear and Shapewear become larger and this trend can be anticipated to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Most of Compression Wear and Shapewear are used for athletic use to protect muscles. Medical use accounts for small market because only injured people or some other people who need special medical care need to wear them. Contouring the shape also occupies a certain market because more women care for their beauty of shape.

In short, Compression Wear and Shapewear project has potential in global market, but the current market was mainly occupied by the existing enterprises, under the premise of the future demand growth and technological processes, the new entrants into the Compression Wear and Shapewear industry business should be able to occupy a certain market share. Therefore, new entrants must develop technical and master internal control, to seize the domestic and foreign markets in the future.

The worldwide market for Compression Wear and Shapewear is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.3% over the next five years, will reach 5520 million US$ in 2024, from 4060 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Compression Wear and Shapewear in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.