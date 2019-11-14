Compressor Blades Market 2019 By Industry Size Estimation, Industry Share, Future Demand, Dynamics, Drivers, Research Methodology By 2024

“Compressor Blades Market” report also contain data type like capability, production, market share, price, growth rate, consumption, import, export, etc. Industry series, manufacturing process, cost construction, advertising channel are also examined in this report.

Short Details of Compressor Blades Market Report – The compressor is one of the main components in a gas turbine. It compresses the air and sends it to the combustion chamber where it is mixed with the gas. The gas generated by the explosion of the mixture is moved to the generator through the compressor blades to generate electricity.

Global Compressor Blades market competition by top manufacturers

GKN Aerospace

Blades Technology

Chromalloy

Rolls Royce

Safran

C*Blade

Hi-Tek Manufacturing

Pacific Sky

UTC Aerospace

TURBOCAM

Farinia Group

Stork

Moeller Aerospace

Global Compressor Blades Application segment consists of Civil Aircraft, Military Aircraft and Energy. Energy segment was estimated to account for a sales share of 47.7% in 2018. In 2018, the Energy segment was estimated to sale at 1537 K Unit which is expected to increase at a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period.

Global Compressor Blades Market: Forecast by Region: This report focuses on the Compressor Blades in global market, especially in Europe, United States, Asia-Pacific and etc. Europe is the dominant market in the global Compressor Blades market in terms of value. The Europe Compressor Blades market was estimated to be valued at 106 M USD in 2018 and is expected to expand at a value CAGR of 2.1% over the forecast period.

The worldwide market for Compressor Blades is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.7% over the next five years, will reach 266.6 million US$ in 2024, from 233.6 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Compressor Blades in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

High-pressure Compressor Blades

Low-pressure Compressor Blades





By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Civil Aircraft

Military Aircraft





Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Compressor Blades Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Compressor Blades Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.1 Global Compressor Blades Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.2 Global Compressor Blades Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Compressor Blades Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

3.3.2 Top 6 Compressor Blades Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Compressor Blades Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Compressor Blades Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Compressor Blades Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.1.2 Global Compressor Blades Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2 North America Compressor Blades Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Compressor Blades Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Compressor Blades Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America Compressor Blades Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Compressor Blades Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America Compressor Blades by Country

5.1 North America Compressor Blades Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Compressor Blades Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

5.1.2 North America Compressor Blades Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

5.2 United States Compressor Blades Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada Compressor Blades Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico Compressor Blades Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8 South America Compressor Blades by Country

8.1 South America Compressor Blades Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Compressor Blades Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

8.1.2 South America Compressor Blades Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

8.2 Brazil Compressor Blades Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.3 Argentina Compressor Blades Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.4 Colombia Compressor Blades Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9 Middle East and Africa Compressor Blades by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Compressor Blades Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Compressor Blades Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Compressor Blades Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Compressor Blades Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.3 Turkey Compressor Blades Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.4 Egypt Compressor Blades Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.5 Nigeria Compressor Blades Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.6 South Africa Compressor Blades Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

11 Global Compressor Blades Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Compressor Blades Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

11.2 Home Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)

11.3 Hospital Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)

11.4 Other Sales Growth (2014-2019)

12 Compressor Blades Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global Compressor Blades Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

12.2 Compressor Blades Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.2.1 North America Compressor Blades Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.2 Europe Compressor Blades Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Compressor Blades Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.4 South America Compressor Blades Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.5 Middle East and Africa Compressor Blades Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.3 Compressor Blades Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

12.3.1 Global Compressor Blades Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

12.3.2 Global Compressor Blades Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

12.4 Compressor Blades Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

12.4.1 Global Compressor Blades Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

12.4.2 Global Compressor Blades Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

