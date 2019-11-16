 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Compressor Blades Market 2019 Global Share, Size, Trends, Segmentation, Analysis and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 16, 2019

Compressor Blades

Global “Compressor Blades Marketoffers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Compressor Blades in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Compressor Blades Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • GKN Aerospace
  • Blades Technology
  • Chromalloy
  • Rolls Royce
  • Safran
  • C*Blade
  • Hi-Tek Manufacturing
  • Pacific Sky
  • UTC Aerospace
  • TURBOCAM
  • Farinia Group
  • Stork
  • Moeller Aerospace

    The report provides a basic overview of the Compressor Blades industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    Compressor Blades Market Types:

  • High-pressure Compressor Blades
  • Low-pressure Compressor Blades

    Compressor Blades Market Applications:

  • Energy
  • Civil Aircraft
  • Military Aircraft

    Finally, the Compressor Blades market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the Compressor Blades market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • Global Compressor Blades Application segment consists of Civil Aircraft, Military Aircraft and Energy. Energy segment was estimated to account for a sales share of 47.7% in 2018. In 2018, the Energy segment was estimated to sale at 1537 K Unit which is expected to increase at a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period.
  • Global Compressor Blades Market: Forecast by Region: This report focuses on the Compressor Blades in global market, especially in Europe, United States, Asia-Pacific and etc. Europe is the dominant market in the global Compressor Blades market in terms of value. The Europe Compressor Blades market was estimated to be valued at 106 M USD in 2018 and is expected to expand at a value CAGR of 2.1% over the forecast period.
  • The worldwide market for Compressor Blades is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.7% over the next five years, will reach 266.6 million US$ in 2024, from 233.6 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Compressor Blades in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 117

