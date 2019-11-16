Compressor Blades Market 2019 Global Share, Size, Trends, Segmentation, Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Global “Compressor Blades Market” offers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Compressor Blades in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Compressor Blades Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

GKN Aerospace

Blades Technology

Chromalloy

Rolls Royce

Safran

C*Blade

Hi-Tek Manufacturing

Pacific Sky

UTC Aerospace

TURBOCAM

Farinia Group

Stork

Moeller Aerospace

The report provides a basic overview of the Compressor Blades industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

Compressor Blades Market Types:

High-pressure Compressor Blades

Low-pressure Compressor Blades Compressor Blades Market Applications:

Energy

Civil Aircraft

Global Compressor Blades Application segment consists of Civil Aircraft, Military Aircraft and Energy. Energy segment was estimated to account for a sales share of 47.7% in 2018. In 2018, the Energy segment was estimated to sale at 1537 K Unit which is expected to increase at a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period.

Global Compressor Blades Market: Forecast by Region: This report focuses on the Compressor Blades in global market, especially in Europe, United States, Asia-Pacific and etc. Europe is the dominant market in the global Compressor Blades market in terms of value. The Europe Compressor Blades market was estimated to be valued at 106 M USD in 2018 and is expected to expand at a value CAGR of 2.1% over the forecast period.

The worldwide market for Compressor Blades is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.7% over the next five years, will reach 266.6 million US$ in 2024, from 233.6 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.