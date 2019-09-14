Computed Tomography (CT) Market 2019 – Industry Size, Trends, Market Overview, Growth Factors, Research Study Forecast to 2024

The “Computed Tomography (CT) Market” research report 2019-2024 is focused on various market affecting factors and comprehensive factors of the industry. The Computed Tomography (CT) market report illustrates the price analysis along with the features of the product, moreover, it points out the major market share in the different regions of the world. The Computed Tomography (CT) market report helps to determine the actual market size and execute business resources in order to gain maximum profitability.

Market Overview:

Computed Tomography (CT) Market Report Highlights: –

The report covers forecast and analysis for the market on a global and regional level.

The report includes the drivers and the restraints that affect the growth of the market.

The report discusses detailed information about the market opportunities.

The market is segmented on the basis of product and end-user industry which in turn is bifurcated on the regional level.

The key target audience for the market has been determined in the report.

The revenue generated by the prominent industry players has been analyzed in the report.

Key Market Trends:

Oncology Segment by Application is Expected to Account for Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

Oncology deals with the diagnosis and treatment of tumors and cancers, while cancer is one the leading causes of morbidity and mortality. Among both sexes, lung, breast, and colorectal cancers are among the most common cancers in the world, with lung cancer alone contributing to more than 13% of the total cases diagnosed.

The global cancer burden is increasing, and thus, there is a rise in the usage of imaging modalities for the diagnosis of the diseases. According to the World Cancer Research Fund, in 2018, there were an estimated 18 million cancer cases around the world, out of which, 9.5 million cases were in men and 8.5 million in women. Lung and breast cancers were the most common, globally, and contributed to 12.3% of the total number of new cases that were diagnosed in 2018. Colorectal cancer was the third-most common cancer, with a prevalence of 1.8 million new cases in 2018, according to the World Cancer Research Fund. The increasing cancer burden is due to a number of factors, including population growth and aging, and the changing prevalence of certain causes of cancer is linked to social and economic development. Cancer is also associated with lifestyles. As CT scans are relatively less expensive, as compared to other imaging modalities, hence the segment is expected to witness a healthy CAGR over the forecast period.

North America Accounted for the Largest Share in the Global Market

North America is found to hold a significant share in the computed tomography (CT) market, and it is expected to show a similar trend over the forecast period, without substantial fluctuations. The market growth in the United States can be attributed to the rising geriatric population. As the population ages, more cancer and chronic diseases are likely to be identified. With the increasing image-guided radiotherapy (IGRT) for image guidance, the CT market is forecast to grow at a steady pace. Also, patients seek more precision in the ability to target and treat cancers, which is aiding the market growth in the United States. In the United States, hospitals are fronting increased patient flow per CT scanner. The utilization per CT scanner at services that are not affiliated with hospitals is decreasing; about 20% more in hospitals when compared to other services. Also, recent advancements have also increased the use of CT scans in various diseases. In November 2016, Toshiba (Canon Medical Systems Corporation) introduced its first system that improves image quality with significant noise reduction, while reducing radiation dosage.

Detailed TOC of Computed Tomography (CT) Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Geriatric Population and Increase in Incidences of Chronic Diseases

4.2.2 Increase in Shift of Medical Care Toward Image-guided Interventions

4.2.3 Technological Advancements

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Lack of Adequate Reimbursement

4.3.2 Stringent Regulatory Framework

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Low Slice

5.1.2 Medium Slice

5.1.3 High Slice

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Oncology

5.2.2 Neurology

5.2.3 Cardiovascular

5.2.4 Musculoskeletal

5.2.5 Other Applications

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Hospitals

5.3.2 Clinics

5.3.3 Diagnostic Services

5.3.4 Other End Users

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Canon Medical Systems Corporation

6.1.2 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

6.1.3 GE Healthcare

6.1.4 Hitachi Healthcare Systems

6.1.5 Koning Corporation

6.1.6 Koninklijke Philips NV

6.1.7 NeuroLogica Corporation

6.1.8 Neusoft Medical Systems Co. Ltd

6.1.9 Shenzhen Anke High-Tech Co.

6.1.10 Siemens Healthineers

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

