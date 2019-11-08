Computer Monitors Market 2019 by Size, Company, Product Introduction,Products Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin to 2025

A computer monitor or a computer display is an electronic visual display for computers. A monitor usually comprises the display device, circuitry, casing, and power supply. The display device in modern monitors is typically a thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) or a flat panel LED display, while older monitors used a cathode ray tubes (CRT).This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so itâs important to put an eye to economic indexes and leadersâ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need will increase.

Apple (US)

Philips (Netherlands)

Acer (Taiwan)

Dell (US)

Lenovo (China)

Samsung (South Korea)

Sony (Japan)

AOC International (Taiwan)

Qisda (Taiwan)

ASUSTeK Computer (Taiwan)

Chuntex Electronics (Taiwan)

LG Electronics (South Korea)

Gechic Corporation (Taiwan)

Eizo Nanao(Japan)

Hannspree (Netherlands)

Hewlett-Packard (US)

Iiyama (The Netherlands)

Lite-On (Taiwan)

NEC (Japan)

Planar (US)

BenQ (Taiwan)

Tatung (Taiwan)

TPV (Hong Kong)

ViewSonic (US)

Regions covered in the Computer Monitors Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Computer Monitors Market by Applications:

Multi-display

Single display Computer Monitors Market by Types:

With DisplayPort