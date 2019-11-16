 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines Market 2019: Global Industry Share, Size, Demand, Key Findings, Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles, Future Prospects and Forecasts to 2025

November 16, 2019

Global “Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines Market” report provides an overview of the industry consisting of definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The report also sorts the Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines market as per product types and application sections and studies the individual growth of each segment. Various Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

Top Key Manufacturers in Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines Market:

  • Yamazaki Maza
  • DMG Mori Seiki
  • TRUMPF
  • AMADA
  • Okuma Corporation
  • MAG
  • JTEKT Corporation
  • Schuler
  • GF Machining Solutions
  • Haas Automation
  • Emag
  • Hyundai WIA
  • Doosan Infracore
  • Makino
  • INDEX
  • Bystronic
  • Korber Schleifring
  • Gleason
  • KOMATSU NTC
  • GROB
  • Hurco
  • HERMLE
  • Hardinge Group
  • Chiron
  • TORNOS
  • Schutte
  • NAGEL
  • MHI
  • SAMAG
  • SMTCL

    Know About Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines Market: 

    The Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines market was valued at Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines.

    Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines Market by Applications:

  • Machinery Manufacturing
  • Automobile
  • Aerospace & Defense
  • Others

    Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines Market by Types:

  • CNC Lathe
  • CNC Milling Machine
  • CNC Grinding Machine
  • Other

    Regions covered in the Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

    Major Points from Table of Contents:

    1 Study Coverage
    1.1 Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines Product
    1.2 Market Segments
    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
    1.4 Market by Type
    1.4.1 Global Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines Market Size Growth Rate by Product
    1.5 Market by End User
    1.5.1 Global Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines Market Size Growth Rate by End User
    1.6 Study Objectives
    1.7 Years Considered

    2 Executive Summary
    2.1 Global Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines Market Size
    2.1.1 Global Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines Revenue 2014-2025
    2.1.2 Global Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines Sales 2014-2025
    2.2 Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines Growth Rate by Regions
    2.2.1 Global Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines Sales by Regions
    2.2.2 Global Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines Revenue by Regions

    3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
    3.1 Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.1 Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.2 Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
    3.1.3 Global Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
    3.2 Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines Revenue by Manufacturers
    3.2.1 Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.2.2 Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.3 Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines Price by Manufacturers
    3.4 Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
    3.4.1 Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
    3.4.2 Manufacturers Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines Product Type
    3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines Market
    3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Breakdown Data by Product
    4.1 Global Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines Sales by Product
    4.2 Global Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines Revenue by Product
    4.3 Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines Price by Product

    5 Breakdown Data by End User
    5.1 Overview
    5.2 Global Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines Breakdown Data by End User

    6 North America
    6.1 North America Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines by Countries
    6.1.1 North America Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines Sales by Countries
    6.1.2 North America Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines Revenue by Countries
    6.1.3 United States
    6.1.4 Canada
    6.1.5 Mexico
    6.2 North America Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines by Product
    6.3 North America Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines by End User

    7 Europe
    7.1 Europe Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines by Countries
    7.1.1 Europe Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines Sales by Countries
    7.1.2 Europe Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines Revenue by Countries
    7.1.3 Germany
    7.1.4 France
    7.1.5 UK
    7.1.6 Italy
    7.1.7 Russia
    7.2 Europe Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines by Product
    7.3 Europe Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines by End User

    8 Asia Pacific
    8.1 Asia Pacific Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines by Countries
    8.1.1 Asia Pacific Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines Sales by Countries
    8.1.2 Asia Pacific Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines Revenue by Countries
    8.1.3 China
    8.1.4 Japan
    8.1.5 Korea
    8.1.6 India
    8.1.7 Australia
    8.1.8 Indonesia
    8.1.9 Malaysia
    8.1.10 Philippines
    8.1.11 Thailand
    8.1.12 Vietnam
    8.1.13 Singapore
    8.2 Asia Pacific Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines by Product
    8.3 Asia Pacific Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines by End User

    9 Central & South America
    9.1 Central & South America Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines by Countries
    9.1.1 Central & South America Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines Sales by Countries
    9.1.2 Central & South America Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines Revenue by Countries
    9.1.3 Brazil
    9.2 Central & South America Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines by Product
    9.3 Central & South America Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines by End User

    10 Middle East and Africa
    10.1 Middle East and Africa Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines by Countries
    10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines Sales by Countries
    10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines Revenue by Countries
    10.1.3 GCC Countries
    10.1.4 Turkey
    10.1.5 Egypt
    10.1.6 South Africa
    10.2 Middle East and Africa Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines by Product
    10.3 Middle East and Africa Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines by End User

    11 Company Profiles

    12 Future Forecast
    12.1 Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines Market Forecast by Regions
    12.1.1 Global Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.1.2 Global Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.2 Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines Market Forecast by Product
    12.2.1 Global Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.2.2 Global Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.3 Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines Market Forecast by End User
    12.4 North America Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines Forecast
    12.5 Europe Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines Forecast
    12.6 Asia Pacific Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines Forecast
    12.7 Central & South America Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines Forecast
    12.8 Middle East and Africa Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines Forecast

    13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
    13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
    13.2 Market Challenges
    13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
    13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

    14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
    14.1 Value Chain Analysis
    14.2 Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines Customers
    14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
    14.3.1 Sales Channels
    14.3.2 Distributors

    15 Research Findings and Conclusion

    16 Appendix
    16.1 Research Methodology
    16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
    16.1.2 Data Source
    16.2 Author Details
    16.3 Disclaimer

