Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) Market Growth Analysis, Share, Market Size, Demand by Regions, Types and Analysis of Key Players- Research Forecasts to 2025

https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14813082

In manufacturing, computer numerical control or simply numerical control is the automated control of machining tools by means of a computer, in which a NC machine operates on a piece of material to transform it to precise specifications.

Increase in demand in mass production plants for various applications including electronic parts manufacturing, machining plastics, engraving steel, thermoforming, and machining graphite have fostered the adoption of CNC. In addition, the increase in production efficiency and better accuracy and precision of equipment in various sectors such as aerospace, automobile, healthcare, electronics, and industrial machinery are expected to drive the market growth. However, high cost of CNC machines with highly advanced software languages restrict the market growth. Innovative developments in technologies and machine tool equipment along with increase in number of application areas such as micro drilling, dispensing, dental, and rapid prototyping are expected to provide numerous opportunities for the growth and development of the CNC market.

Mitsubishi Electric (Japan)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Fanuc (Japan)

Heidenhain (Germany)

GSK CNC Equipment Co (China)

Fagor Automation (Spain)

Soft Servo Systems (US)

Sieb & Meyer AG (Germany)

Bosch Rexroth AG (Germany)

Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) Market Segment by Regions- USA

EU

Japan

China and Others. The Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) Market report delivers a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology. Also, the Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) Industry report explores the international Major Market players in detail. Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) Market Segment by Types:

Machine Tool

Non-Machine Tool

Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) Market Segment by Applications:

Automotive

Healthcare

Jewelry

Food Industry

Others