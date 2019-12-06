Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) Market Size, Share 2019 Industry Trends, Global Growth, Insights and Forecast Research Report 2024

“Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) Market“2019 Industry Research report provides a Business exploration of vital market dynamics and their recent trends, along with relevant market segments. Mostly, classified on the segments of major players, CAGR, product types, applications/end-user and global regions covering North America, South America, Europe, and the Middle-East,& Africa and Asia-Pacific. The report initiated with study introduction which is followed by statistical details of the market that reveals the current market status and future forecast.

Secondly, global Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) Market report conducts a qualitative analysis to present the key manufacturer’s profile, market share, market size, sales volume, gross margin analysis. All the key regions covered in report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. The Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) market share and market outlook of each region from 2019-2023 are presented in this report.

Global Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) Market Research Report – Forecast To 2023

Market Synopsis

A Concentrator Photovoltaic (CPV) system transforms light energy into electrical energy in the similar way the conventional photovoltaic technology does. The optical components, which are also known as optical concentrators, are manufactured to harvest sunlight from a broad area of incidence and concentrate it directly onto a small area covered by the photovoltaic (PV) cells. This phenomenon vitalizes the intensity of the incident sunlight reaching the PV cells, which in turn, increase the amount of the power the cells can generate.

In 2015, a new world record was set for global investment in renewable energy with a total investment of USD 285.9 billion. (UN Environmental Programme). The current and future planned investment in renewable energy is expected to lead the solar industry. Solar electricity in most of the developed economies is competitive with conventional energy sources. This has created a lucrative market for solar industry across the world. The global initiative to promote renewable energy and reduce harmful emission is likely to drive the global concentrated photovoltaic market.

In 2015, Soitec demonstrated a CPV module efficiency of 38.9 % at Concentrator Standard Test Conditions (CSTC), and efficiencies of commercially available CPV modules exceed 30%. The continuous effort from renowned research institutes such as National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) and many others to improve the efficiency of the CPV, thus reducing the overall cost associated with the system. CPV electricity generation is dependent on DNI as it does not absorb any diffuse radiation from the sun. This has made CPV technology more feasible in the high Direct Normal Irradiance (DNI) regions across the globe. A huge number of the CPV systems are likely to be deployed in these sunlight-rich regions in the coming years.

Key Players

Key players covered in the global concentrator photovoltaic (CPV) market report are Radical Sun Systems, Inc. (U.S.), SolAero Technologies Corp. (U.S.), Arzon Solar LLC. (U.S.), Cool Earth Solar (U.S.), Morgan Solar Inc. (Canada), ARIMA Group (Taiwan), Suncore Photovoltaic Technology Company Limited (China), Guangdong Redsolar Photovoltaic Technology Co. Ltd (China), Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Saint-Augustin Canada Electric Inc. (STACE) (Canada), Sanan Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd (China), Suntrix Company Ltd (China), Macsun Solar Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (China), and others.

Target Audience

Manufactures

Raw materials suppliers

Aftermarket suppliers

Research Institute & education institute

Potential investors

Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

Key Findings

Global concentrator photovoltaic (CPV) market is expected to reach USD 2,710.6 million by 2023

By type, high concentrated photovoltaic (HCPV) segment dominated the global concentrator photovoltaic (CPV) market with 93.14% of share in 2016, in terms of value. It is expected to show the highest growth at a CAGR of 11.63% during the forecast period

By application, utility segment accounted for the market value of USD 868.8 million in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.70% during the forecast period

Geographically, Asia Pacific is projected to hold the largest share of the global concentrator photovoltaic (CPV) market with a share of 52.55%.

Regional and country level analysis and forecast of the global concentrator photovoltaic (CPV) market

Asia Pacific is one of the major regions in the global concentrator photovoltaic market. It accounted for the largest market share of 52.55% in 2016, with a market value of USD 536.1 million and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.84% during the forecast period. The demand for energy is increasing on account of growing population and rising disposable income in the region. Moreover, these rapidly growing economies in this region are also the major polluters in the world. CPV is identified as the best replacement to other conventional fossil fuel energy sources that are used to reduce carbon emission by effectively meeting the electricity needs. The American solar industry is quite developed than that of other regions of the world. According to the World Energy Agency, location, incentives, and government policies are majorly contributing to the growth of the market. Thus, Americas CPV market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.62% during the forecast period.

The reports also cover country-level analysis:

Americas

o U.S.

o Mexico

o Rest of Americas

Europe

o Spain

o Italy

o France

o Portugal

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o China

o Taiwan

o Australia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

o Middle East

o Africa

Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) Market Analyse according to leading players, Competitive landscape, geographical regions, top manufacturers, types, and applications forecast over a period of 2019 to 2023. Geographically, this report is divided into many key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and rate of Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) Market 2019 in these regions, from 2018 to 2023 (forecast), covering: North America, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

The Objectives of this report are:

To define, describe, and analyze the Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) market on the basis of product type, application, and region

To forecast and analyze the size of the Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) market (in terms of value) in six key regions, namely, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America

To forecast and analyze the Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) market at country-level in each region

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends and its contribution to the Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) market

To analyze opportunities in the Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) market for stakeholders by identifying high-growth segments of the market

Key Questions Answered in Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) market report:

What will the market size be in 2023 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) Market Report Provides Comprehensive Analysis as Following:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market size & shares

Market trends and dynamics

Market Drivers and Opportunities

Market Analysis and Segmentation

Competitive landscape

Supply and demand

Technological inventions in Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) trade

Marketing Channel Development Trend

Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) Market Positioning

Pricing Strategy

Brand Strategy

Target consumer

Distributors/Traders List enclosed in Positioning Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) Market

Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) Market report provides you a visible, one-stop breakdown of the leading product, submarkets and market leaders revenue forecasts till 2023. In conclusion, Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) Market 2019 report presents the descriptive analysis of the Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) Market Major Key-players, Types, Application and Forecast Period knowledge which is able to function a profitable guide for all the Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) Market competitors.

