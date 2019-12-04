 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Concrete and Road Construction Equipment Market 2019: Development Study by Global Business Overview, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Size and Share 2025

By Joann Wilson on December 4, 2019

Concrete and Road Construction Equipment_tagg

The research report gives an overview of “Concrete and Road Construction Equipment Market” by analysing various key segments of this Concrete and Road Construction Equipment market based on the trends, types and applications, and end-use industries. The report presents a detailed analysis of the parent market based on key players, sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers which will serve as a profitable guide for all the Concrete and Road Construction Equipment market competitors.

Regions covered in the Concrete and Road Construction Equipment Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Know About Concrete and Road Construction Equipment Market: 

Concrete and road construction equipment is used to road construction project, such as handling, compaction, paving, etc.Market Segment by types, can be divided into Road Construction Equipment and Concrete Equipment.The road construction equipment segment accounted for the major shares of this market.As the rapid advances in concrete technology may influence the demand for concrete and road construction equipment in the coming years.The global Concrete and Road Construction Equipment market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Concrete and Road Construction Equipment Market:

  • Deere
  • Komatsu
  • Caterpillar
  • Volvo
  • Terex
  • XCMG
  • Guangxi Liugong Machinery
  • Sany Heavy Industry
  • Sumitomo Heavy Industries
  • Hitachi Construction Machinery
  • J C Bamford Excavators
  • Guntert & Zimmerman
  • Apollo Inffratech
  • Astec Industries
  • Atlas Copco Group
  • BELL Equipment
  • BEML
  • CNH Industrial
  • Concrete Plus
  • Doosan Infracore
  • Kobelco Construction Machinery

    Concrete and Road Construction Equipment Market by Applications:

  • Road Construction
  • Building Construction
  • Others

    Concrete and Road Construction Equipment Market by Types:

  • Road Construction Equipment
  • Concrete Equipment

    Key Questions Answered in This Report:

    • What will the market size be in 2025 and what will the growth rate be?
    • What are the key market trends?
    • What is driving this market?
    • What are the challenges to market growth?
    • Who are the key vendors in this market space?

    Major Points from Table of Contents:
    1 Study Coverage
    1.1 Concrete and Road Construction Equipment Product
    1.2 Market Segments
    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
    1.4 Market by Type
    1.4.1 Global Concrete and Road Construction Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Product
    1.5 Market by End User
    1.5.1 Global Concrete and Road Construction Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by End User
    1.6 Study Objectives
    1.7 Years Considered

    2 Executive Summary
    2.1 Global Concrete and Road Construction Equipment Market Size
    2.1.1 Global Concrete and Road Construction Equipment Revenue 2014-2025
    2.1.2 Global Concrete and Road Construction Equipment Sales 2014-2025
    2.2 Concrete and Road Construction Equipment Growth Rate by Regions
    2.2.1 Global Concrete and Road Construction Equipment Sales by Regions
    2.2.2 Global Concrete and Road Construction Equipment Revenue by Regions

    3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
    3.1 Concrete and Road Construction Equipment Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.1 Concrete and Road Construction Equipment Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.2 Concrete and Road Construction Equipment Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
    3.1.3 Global Concrete and Road Construction Equipment Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
    3.2 Concrete and Road Construction Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers
    3.2.1 Concrete and Road Construction Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.2.2 Concrete and Road Construction Equipment Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.3 Concrete and Road Construction Equipment Price by Manufacturers
    3.4 Concrete and Road Construction Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
    3.4.1 Concrete and Road Construction Equipment Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
    3.4.2 Manufacturers Concrete and Road Construction Equipment Product Type
    3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Concrete and Road Construction Equipment Market
    3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Breakdown Data by Product
    4.1 Global Concrete and Road Construction Equipment Sales by Product
    4.2 Global Concrete and Road Construction Equipment Revenue by Product
    4.3 Concrete and Road Construction Equipment Price by Product

    5 Breakdown Data by End User
    5.1 Overview
    5.2 Global Concrete and Road Construction Equipment Breakdown Data by End User

    6 North America
    6.1 North America Concrete and Road Construction Equipment by Countries
    6.1.1 North America Concrete and Road Construction Equipment Sales by Countries
    6.1.2 North America Concrete and Road Construction Equipment Revenue by Countries
    6.1.3 United States
    6.1.4 Canada
    6.1.5 Mexico
    6.2 North America Concrete and Road Construction Equipment by Product
    6.3 North America Concrete and Road Construction Equipment by End User

    7 Europe
    7.1 Europe Concrete and Road Construction Equipment by Countries
    7.1.1 Europe Concrete and Road Construction Equipment Sales by Countries
    7.1.2 Europe Concrete and Road Construction Equipment Revenue by Countries
    7.1.3 Germany
    7.1.4 France
    7.1.5 UK
    7.1.6 Italy
    7.1.7 Russia
    7.2 Europe Concrete and Road Construction Equipment by Product
    7.3 Europe Concrete and Road Construction Equipment by End User

    8 Asia Pacific
    8.1 Asia Pacific Concrete and Road Construction Equipment by Countries
    8.1.1 Asia Pacific Concrete and Road Construction Equipment Sales by Countries
    8.1.2 Asia Pacific Concrete and Road Construction Equipment Revenue by Countries
    8.1.3 China
    8.1.4 Japan
    8.1.5 Korea
    8.1.6 India
    8.1.7 Australia
    8.1.8 Indonesia
    8.1.9 Malaysia
    8.1.10 Philippines
    8.1.11 Thailand
    8.1.12 Vietnam
    8.1.13 Singapore
    8.2 Asia Pacific Concrete and Road Construction Equipment by Product
    8.3 Asia Pacific Concrete and Road Construction Equipment by End User

    9 Central & South America
    9.1 Central & South America Concrete and Road Construction Equipment by Countries
    9.1.1 Central & South America Concrete and Road Construction Equipment Sales by Countries
    9.1.2 Central & South America Concrete and Road Construction Equipment Revenue by Countries
    9.1.3 Brazil
    9.2 Central & South America Concrete and Road Construction Equipment by Product
    9.3 Central & South America Concrete and Road Construction Equipment by End User

    10 Middle East and Africa
    10.1 Middle East and Africa Concrete and Road Construction Equipment by Countries
    10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Concrete and Road Construction Equipment Sales by Countries
    10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Concrete and Road Construction Equipment Revenue by Countries
    10.1.3 GCC Countries
    10.1.4 Turkey
    10.1.5 Egypt
    10.1.6 South Africa
    10.2 Middle East and Africa Concrete and Road Construction Equipment by Product
    10.3 Middle East and Africa Concrete and Road Construction Equipment by End User

    11 Company Profiles

    12 Future Forecast
    12.1 Concrete and Road Construction Equipment Market Forecast by Regions
    12.1.1 Global Concrete and Road Construction Equipment Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.1.2 Global Concrete and Road Construction Equipment Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.2 Concrete and Road Construction Equipment Market Forecast by Product
    12.2.1 Global Concrete and Road Construction Equipment Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.2.2 Global Concrete and Road Construction Equipment Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.3 Concrete and Road Construction Equipment Market Forecast by End User
    12.4 North America Concrete and Road Construction Equipment Forecast
    12.5 Europe Concrete and Road Construction Equipment Forecast
    12.6 Asia Pacific Concrete and Road Construction Equipment Forecast
    12.7 Central & South America Concrete and Road Construction Equipment Forecast
    12.8 Middle East and Africa Concrete and Road Construction Equipment Forecast

    13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
    13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
    13.2 Market Challenges
    13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
    13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

    14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
    14.1 Value Chain Analysis
    14.2 Concrete and Road Construction Equipment Customers
    14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
    14.3.1 Sales Channels
    14.3.2 Distributors

    15 Research Findings and Conclusion

    16 Appendix
    16.1 Research Methodology
    16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
    16.1.2 Data Source
    16.2 Author Details
    16.3 Disclaimer

    Continued…

