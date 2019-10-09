 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Concrete Bonding Agent Market Potential Growth, Share, Market Size, Demand and Analysis of Key Players- Research Forecasts to 2023

By Joann Wilson on October 9, 2019

This "Concrete Bonding Agent Market" report provides in-depth insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. Additionally, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of Concrete Bonding Agent market. Furthermore, the study highlights and predicts the current market trends.

About Concrete Bonding Agent Market Report: Concrete bonding agent is a material formulated for bonding new concrete/plaster with an old one. It needs to be applied onto the pre-existing concrete to ensure successful adherence of the fresh concrete over it.

Top manufacturers/players: BASF, Fosroc International, GCP Applied Technologies, Lafargeholcim, Mapei, QUIKRETE Companies, Saint-Gobain, Sika, Dow, Euclid Chemical

Concrete Bonding Agent Market Segment by Regions-

  • USA
  • EU
  • Japan
  • China and Others.

The Concrete Bonding Agent Market report delivers a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

Concrete Bonding Agent Market Segment by Type:

  • Cementitious Latex Based Agents
  • Epoxy Based Agents

    Concrete Bonding Agent Market Segment by Applications:

  • Building & Construction
  • Road & Infrastructure
  • Utility Industries
  • Others

    The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

    Table of Contents:

    1 Market Overview

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    3 Global Concrete Bonding Agent Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    4 Global Concrete Bonding Agent Market Analysis by Regions

    5 North America Concrete Bonding Agent by Country

    6 Europe Concrete Bonding Agent by Country

    7 Asia-Pacific Concrete Bonding Agent by Country

    8 South America Concrete Bonding Agent by Country

    9 Middle East and Africa Concrete Bonding Agent by Countries

    10 Global Concrete Bonding Agent Market Segment by Type

    11 Global Concrete Bonding Agent Market Segment by Application

    12 Concrete Bonding Agent Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2013-2023 Global and Chinese Concrete Bonding Agent Market covering all important parameters.

