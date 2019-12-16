Concrete Cooling Market 2019 Market Share, Size, Price, Growth Rate, Production, Import, Export, Key Players, Regional Analysis and Forecast to 2023

About Concrete Cooling Market Report: Concrete cooling is a technique that reduces the temperature of poured concrete to a certain level, in order to guarantee the quality of the concrete. Concrete cooling is mainly used for projects in parts of the world with warm climates, where large amounts of concrete are used. When concrete cures, a minimum favorable temperature in the range of 10 â 21 ÂºC must be maintained in the concrete for the minimum required curing period. If it cures at temperatures above this level the concrete loses strength, more cracking occurs, it rapidly sets and there is an increased water demand. Therefore, the importance of concrete cooling is huge, especially considering the crucial role concrete plays in almost every building process.

Top manufacturers/players: Kti-Plersch KÃ¤ltetechnik GmbH, Fujian Snowman Co., Ltd., Coldcrete Inc., Concool, LLC, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Limited, Lintec Germany GmbH, Icelings, North Star Ice Equipment Corporation, Recom Ice Systems, Focusun Refrigeration Corporation

Concrete Cooling Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

Concrete Cooling Market report consumption with respect to other regions like Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia.

Concrete Cooling Market Segment by Type:

Water Cooling

Ice Cooling

Air Cooling

Liquid Nitrogen Cooling Concrete Cooling Market Segment by Applications:

Highway Construction

Dams & Locks

Port Construction