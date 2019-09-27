Concrete Pumps Market Size, In-Depth Analysis of the Segmentation Which Comprises Product Type, Business Strategies and Forecast 2024

A concrete pump is a machine used for transferring liquid concrete by pumping. Large quantities of concrete can be transported by pumping through pipelines over appreciable distances, often to locations that may not be easily accessible by other means of delivery. Pumped concrete is transported to heights by pumping using concrete pumps. This method is used where large quantity of concrete work is required at greater height, where other means of transporting is not easy to do. Concrete pumps have been used for more than 50 years.

Concrete Pumps Market Segmentation Data is as follow:

Concrete Pumps Market by Top Manufacturers:

Apollo Infratech Pvt. Ltd, Fangyuan Group Inc., Concord Concrete Pumps, Alliance Concrete Pumps, Inc., PUTZMEISTER, SCHWING GmbH, LIEBHERR Group, Zoomlion Heavy Machinery Co, Ltd., KCP Heavy Industries, Sany Group

By Type

Truck-mounted, Stationary, Specialized

By End-user Industry

Commercial, Industrial, Residential

Regional Concrete Pumps Market (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries):

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) and More

