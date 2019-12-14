Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Market Segmentation 2020 | Comprehensive Analysis by Global Industry Growth Rate, Size, Share, and Revenue Forecast 2025

Global “Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Market” report 2020 focuses on the Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) industry by size, share, volume, value, and regional presence along with the types and applications. Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) market report offers in-depth analysis and insights into developments impacting businesses and enterprises on global level. Additionally, the report comprehends the calculated predictable CAGR of the Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) market resulting from previous records. Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) market report also determines investment opportunities and probable threats in the industry based on an intelligent analysis.

About Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Market:

The concrete repair mortars (CRM) is a polymer modified mortar, which is used for large area repair of concrete surface. It can be used for repair or for new construction.

The rising demand for polymer-modified mortar is identified as one of the primary growth factors for this market. The use of polymer-modified concrete (PMC) as a construction material in structural applications is increasing. Polymer concrete has exceptional durability properties and offers great strength to buildings.

In terms of geographic regions, APAC will be the major revenue contributor to the CRM market.

The global Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Market Covers Following Key Players:

BASF

Sika

Saint-Gobain Weber

Mapei

Pidilite Industries

The Euclid Chemical Company

Adhesives Technology Corporation (ATC)

Flexcrete

Remmers

Tarmac

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Market by Types:

Polymer Cementitious

Epoxy-Based

Others

Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Market by Applications:

Building and Car Park

Road and Infrastructure

Utility Industries

Others

