Concrete Repair Mortars Market Size 2019 Expected To Witness Industry Growth to 2024

About Concrete Repair Mortars:

Concrete is strong in compression, but comparatively weak in tension. The inclusion of steel reinforcement improves the tensile strength of the element and, consequently, its resistance to stress. Unfortunately, in the presence of water and oxygen, steel corrodes. Therefore, in almost all likely exposure conditions for reinforced concrete, corrosion of the steel is a potential hazard.This report studies Concrete Repair Mortars market. Concrete structures are prone to deterioration owing to several factors such as water infiltration, corrosion, structural damage or others. Concrete repair mortar material mends and protects the concrete structures by providing fortification against cracking, restricting corrosion, and chemical anchoring. With benefits such as enhanced bond strength, lowered shrinkage, impermeability, density, tensile strength, and thixotropy, concrete repair mortars are highly useful for several industries such as road and infrastructure, marine structures, utility, and building and construction.

Top Key Players of Concrete Repair Mortars Market:

Sika Group

Parex

Fosroc International Ltd.

Saint-Gobain Weber S.A.

BASF SE

Mapei S.P.A.

The Euclid Chemical

Polymer-Modified Cementitious Mortar

Epoxy-Based Mortar Major Applications covered in the Concrete Repair Mortars Market report are:

Building & Car Park

Road & Infrastructure

Utility Industries

Marine Structure Scope of Concrete Repair Mortars Market:

The United States Concrete Repair Mortars market is driven by increased spending on repair and maintenance of building and construction. In addition to that, the trend of public-private partnership, especially in the transport sector in developed countries expected to positively reflect on this market. Concrete repair mortars are not only used to repair, maintain, and bring back the original architectural shape of the old structure, it also ensures the resumption of all the functional work readily in an old building or infrastructure that has deteriorated overtime. Eco-friendly nature of these products is another favorable factors that is helping the adoptability.

The leading enterprises in the United States market are mostly local manufactures, and the top 7 manufacturers are Sika Group, Parex, Fosroc International Ltd., Saint-Gobain Weber S.A., BASF SE, Mapei S.P.A. and The Euclid Chemical. These Top companies currently account for more than 64% of the total market share, in terms of revenue, and are expected to retain their dominating hold over the market during the forecast period.

