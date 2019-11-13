Conductive Adhesive Market: 2019 Global Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Size, Demands, Key Players and 2024 Forecast Research Report

The report offers detailed coverage of the Global Conductive Adhesive market which includes industry chain structure, definitions, applications, and classifications. The global Conductive Adhesive market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, investment plan, business strategy, opportunity, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, industry share, policy, price, revenue, and gross margins.

As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation are complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties. Currently in the domestic market, some highly sophisticated areas of conductive adhesive used are mainly dominated by imports: TeamChem Company, Ablistick Company, 3M Company occupied the most IC and LED market, Sumitomo and Taiwan Yihua are also involved in these fields. Japan Three-Bond Company controls the entire quartz crystal resonator conductive adhesive. Domestic conductive adhesive is mainly used in some low-end products; this market is mainly occupied by the Shanghai Research Institute of Synthetic Resins.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the clear global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area, in future still more new investment will enter into this field. Technology and cost are two major problems.

Along with the development of Chinese domestic equipment, Chinese domestic equipment has been very mature and advanced, and the performance distance has been shortening compared with the imported equipment.

The worldwide market for Conductive Adhesive is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.9% over the next five years, will reach 270 million US$ in 2024, from 200 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Conductive Adhesive in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Global Conductive Adhesive market competition by TOP MANUFACTURERS, with production, price, revenue (value) and each manufacturer including

Henkel

Uninwell

Dow Corning

3M

ThreeBond

Hitachi

TeamChem

Epoxy

Panacol-Elosol

SUMITOMO ELECTRIC

Creative Materials

Rogers Corporation

Shanghai Huayi

Dongguan New Orient

Nanjing XILITE

Foshan Resink

Isotropic Conductive Adhesive (ICA).

Anisotropic Conductive Adhesive (ACA) On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

ELECTRONIC PACKAGING

FLAT PANEL DISPLAYS

ELECTRONIC PACKAGING

FLAT PANEL DISPLAYS

FINE PITCH INTERCONNECTION

