Conductive Fabric Market Report 2019 | Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Global Forecast To 2024

Global “Conductive Fabric Market” report provides important information related to the overall market and price forecast over a five-year period, from 2019 to 2024. In this bit, the experts have offered essential figures which relates to the production and consumption forecast for the major regions that the market is categorized into, production forecast by type, and consumption forecast by application.

About Conductive Fabric

Conductive Fabric is made of a nylon ripstop fabric, metallized with Cu/Ni, extremely strong and flexible. It has conductivity in all directions, i.e. along the axes X, Y and Z. Conductive textile can be supplied as a cloth or as pressure-sensitive adhesive (PAS) tape which is easy to apply to plastic housings in order to cover complex forms and shapes. Conductive textile has low contact resistance and the tape version has superior adhesive force. The product shields electromagnetic interference (EMI) effectively.

Conductive Fabric Market Key Players:

Bekaert

Laird

Seiren

3M

Toray

Emei group

Metaline

31HK

Shieldex

KGS

Holland Shielding Systems

Metal Textiles

Parker Hannifin

Swift Textile Metalizing

HFC

ECT

Global Conductive Fabric market is a growing market into the different sector at present years. The Conductive Fabric has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years. With thorough market segment in terms of different Countries, this report divides the market into a few key countries, with sales (consumption), revenue, market share, and growth rate of the market in these countries over the forecast period 2019-2024. Conductive Fabric Market Types:

Copper-based Yarns Textiles

Silver Plated Yarns Textiles

Steel Filaments Textiles

Carbon-based Yarns Textiles

Others Conductive Fabric Applications:

Industrial & Commercial & Military

Medical & Healthcare

Electronic Industry