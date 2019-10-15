Conductive Silicone Market Overview, Cost Structure Analysis, Market Size, Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2023

About Conductive Silicone Market Report: Silicone elastomers are projected to be the most-dominant type of conductive silicones between 2016 and 2021. Silicone elastomers are of great importance due to their extraordinary characteristics such as electric properties, mechanical strength, shock resistance, moisture resistance, excellent adhesion properties, and aging and chemical resistance. Silicone elastomer are further segmented as HTV (High temperature vulcanize), LSR (Liquid silicone rubber), and RTV (Room temperature vulcanize) and are preferably used in the electronics & electrical industry. Owing to its high electrical & thermal conductivity, flexibility and high mechanical strength, silicone elastomers are rapidly growing in the conductive silicon market.

Top manufacturers/players: DOW Corning Corporation, Wacker Chemie AG, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, KCC Corporation, Bluestar Silicones, ACC Silicones Ltd., Nusil Technologies LLC, Reiss Manufacturing Inc

Conductive Silicone Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

Conductive Silicone Market Segment by Type:

Elastomers

Resins

Gels

Others Conductive Silicone Market Segment by Applications:

Telecommunication & IT

Automotive

Entertainment

Building & Construction

Power Generation & Distribution

Photovoltaic

LED