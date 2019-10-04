Conductive Textiles Market 2019 Leading Company Analysis by Size, Share, Types, Applications, Growing Demand Status, Recent Technologies, Forecast to 2025

About Conductive Textiles Market:

Conductive textiles are fabrics that can conduct electricity. These textiles are used in various industrial applications, mainly to control static and provide shield electromagnetic interference. Conductive textiles can be manufactured inserting conductive additives or yarns, or by using different conductive coatings. The global conductive textiles market has been segmented on the basis of fabric type, type, end user, and region.

Based on end user, the military & defense segment accounted for the largest share of the global conductive textiles market in 2015. In addition, the sports & fitness end user segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Furthermore, the increasing usage of conductive textiles in the development of wearable devices that are mainly utilized in the healthcare and sports & fitness sectors has contributed to the growth of the conductive textiles market.

In 2019, the market size of Conductive Textiles is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13.9% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Conductive Textiles.

The Leading Players Covered in Conductive Textiles Market Report:

Parker Chomerics

Toray Industries Inc.

Laird PLC

Seiren Co. Ltd.

Bekaert

Hitek Electronic Materials Ltd.

Emei Group

Sheildex TradingInc.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of Conductive Textiles Market types split into:

Woven Textile

Non-Woven Textile

Knitted Textile

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Conductive Textiles Market applications, includes:

Military & Defense

Healthcare

Sports & Fitness

Consumer Electronics

Others

Conductive Textiles Market Production by Regions:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Conductive Textiles Market report consumption with respect to other regions like Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia.

