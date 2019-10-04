 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Conductive Textiles Market 2019 Leading Company Analysis by Size, Share, Types, Applications, Growing Demand Status, Recent Technologies, Forecast to 2025

By Joann Wilson on October 4, 2019

Conductive

Global “Conductive Textiles Market” 2019-2025 report provides an in-depth analysis of all market dynamics including drivers and restraints, and trends and opportunities. Important factors supporting growth across various regions is also provided. In order to present an executive-level model of the market and its future perspectives, the report presents a clear segmentation based on different parameters. The factors that affect these segments are also discussed in detail in the report.

About Conductive Textiles Market:

  • Conductive textiles are fabrics that can conduct electricity. These textiles are used in various industrial applications, mainly to control static and provide shield electromagnetic interference. Conductive textiles can be manufactured inserting conductive additives or yarns, or by using different conductive coatings. The global conductive textiles market has been segmented on the basis of fabric type, type, end user, and region.
  • Based on end user, the military & defense segment accounted for the largest share of the global conductive textiles market in 2015. In addition, the sports & fitness end user segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Furthermore, the increasing usage of conductive textiles in the development of wearable devices that are mainly utilized in the healthcare and sports & fitness sectors has contributed to the growth of the conductive textiles market.
  • In 2019, the market size of Conductive Textiles is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13.9% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
  • In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Conductive Textiles.

    • The Leading Players Covered in Conductive Textiles Market Report:

  • Parker Chomerics
  • Toray Industries Inc.
  • Laird PLC
  • Seiren Co. Ltd.
  • Bekaert
  • Hitek Electronic Materials Ltd.
  • Emei Group
  • Sheildex TradingInc.

    • The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Conductive Textiles market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

    On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of Conductive Textiles Market types split into:

  • Woven Textile
  • Non-Woven Textile
  • Knitted Textile

    • On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Conductive Textiles Market applications, includes:

  • Military & Defense
  • Healthcare
  • Sports & Fitness
  • Consumer Electronics
  • Others

    • Conductive Textiles Market Production by Regions:

    • United States
    • Europe
    • China
    • Japan
    • South Korea

    Conductive Textiles Market report consumption with respect to other regions like Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia.

    Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

    • Detailed overview of Market
    • Changing market dynamics of the industry
    • In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.
    • Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
    • Recent industry trends and developments
    • Competitive landscape of Conductive Textiles Market
    • Strategies of key players and product offerings
    • Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

    Conductive Textiles Market TOC Covers the Following Points:

    1 Study Coverage

    1.1 Conductive Textiles Product

    1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

    1.4 Market by Type

    1.5 Market by Application

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 Global Conductive Textiles Market Size

    2.2 Conductive Textiles Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

    2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

    2.4 Key Trends for Conductive Textiles Markets & Products

    3 Market Size by Manufacturers

    3.1 Conductive Textiles Production by Manufacturers

    3.2 Conductive Textiles Revenue by Manufacturers

    3.3 Conductive Textiles Price by Manufacturers

    3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Conductive Textiles Production by Regions

    4.1 North America

    4.2 Asia-Pacific

    4.3 Europe

    4.4 South America

    4.5 Middle East and Africa

    5 Conductive Textiles Consumption by Regions

    5.1 Global Conductive Textiles Consumption by Regions

    6 Market Size by Type

    6.1 Global Conductive Textiles Production by Type

    6.2 Global Conductive Textiles Revenue by Type

    6.3 Conductive Textiles Price by Type

    7 Market Size by Application

    7.1 Overview

    7.2 Global Conductive Textiles Breakdown Data by Application

    8 Manufacturers Profiles with Company Detail, Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

    9 Production Forecasts

    9.1 Conductive Textiles Production and Revenue Forecast

    9.2 Conductive Textiles Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

    9.3 Conductive Textiles Key Producers Forecast

    9.4 Forecast by Type

    10 Consumption Forecast

    11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

    12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

    13 Key Findings in the Global Conductive Textiles Study

