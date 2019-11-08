Confectioneries Market: Global Distributors, Traders and Dealers Marketing Channel Future Trend and Size Prediction to 2025

Global “Confectioneries Market” report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Confectioneries Market. The Confectioneries Sales market report focuses on global major leading companies providing information such as company profiles, sales, sales revenue, market share and contact information.

Know About Confectioneries Market:

Confectionery,also called sweets or candy, is sweet food.Europe dominates the global confectionery market, followed by North America and Asia Pacific . The U.S. represents the largest confectionery market globally , followed by China and the U.K. India is the key market in Asia Pacific and the fastest-growing confectionery market in the world.Rising disposable income, growing retail market, increasing trend of gifting confectionery items, increasing population , increasing urbanization, hectic lifestyle, and more women in the workforce are some of the major driving factors of the confectionery market. Increasing population along with increasing disposable income in developing countries such as India and China is expected to increase the growth rate of the confectionery market. Increasing disposable income allow the customer to spend more.The global Confectioneries market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Confectioneries Market:

Mars

Mondelez International

Nestle

Meiji Holdings

Ferrero Group

Hershey Foods

Arcor

Perfetti Van Melle

Haribo

Lindt & SprÃ¼ngli

Barry Callebaut

Yildiz Holding

August Storck

General Mills

Orion Confectionery

Uniconf

Lotte Confectionery

Bourbon Corp

Crown Confectionery

Roshen Confectionery

Ferrara Candy

Orkla ASA

Raisio Plc

Morinaga & Co. Ltd

Cemoi

Jelly Belly

Cloetta

Ritter Sport

Petra Foods

Amul

Regions covered in the Confectioneries Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Confectioneries Market by Applications:

Direct Consumer

Dessert Business Confectioneries Market by Types:

Chocolate

Sugar Confectionery

Gum