Congenital Heart Diseases Market Segmentation 2020 | Comprehensive Analysis by Global Industry Growth Rate, Size, Share, and Revenue Forecast 2025

Congenital diseases are disorders in a newborn due to certain genetic factors (and sometimes in association with the environment) that often results in malformations or underdeveloped organs. Congenital Heart Diseases (CHD) results in malformed or undeveloped heart that presents in a newborn with breathing and circulation disorders. According to Lancet medical journal, CHD caused death of 0.22 million individuals and newborns globally in the year 2010. CHD was earlier erroneously associated with premature births, the association has no direct correlation with all forms of CHD and is mainly one of the many factors that can cause it. The genetic factors causing CHD consist of chromosomal errors in fertilization and the following meiotic division, these include: large chromosomal defects in trisomal chromosomes; small chromosomal defects like microdeletion of long/short arm of chromosome and random/environmentally induced mutation of heart muscle cell proteins, or associated proteins etc. The environmental factors like rubella infections, thalidomide drugs, metals (lithium, lead, mercury, etc), chronic illness in the mother (systemic lupus, diabetes, phenylketonuria, etc). Embryological changes, hormonal changes in the mother and certain birth deficiencies can also cause CHD and other birth defects in children. Besides these, according to some medical research reports, maternal obesity increased the chances of CHD in newborns; obesity was shown to increase the risk of previously hidden genetic traits of CHD in the new born children of such obese mothers.

The treatment of CHD varies from case to case; genetic testing/screening is mandatory in case the doctor suspects a genetic cause for the disease, in developed countries this is done for all newborns. The next step would be surgery or drug treatment, again this depends upon the severity of the condition. In most cases CHD presents itself as serious conditions with high risk of complications, hence surgery is the most followed procedure. In certain disorders like ASD a pediatric surgeon may ask the parents of a CHD child to wait for the childâs growth as ASD is known to disappear gradually, a surgery is performed if ASD persists after the childâs growth. Certain cases also require multiple surgeries and stenting in order to restore a malformed tract in the lungs, etc. Drugs like diuretics are given to regulate vasoconstriction that alleviates deoxygenation and helps remove toxins from the body, besides reducing the heartbeat.

