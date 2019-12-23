 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Congenital Heart Diseases Market Segmentation 2020 | Comprehensive Analysis by Global Industry Growth Rate, Size, Share, and Revenue Forecast 2025

By Joann Wilson on December 23, 2019

Congenital Heart Diseases

Global “Congenital Heart Diseases Market” report 2020 focuses on the Congenital Heart Diseases industry by size, share, volume, value, and regional presence along with the types and applications. Congenital Heart Diseases market report offers in-depth analysis and insights into developments impacting businesses and enterprises on global level. Additionally, the report comprehends the calculated predictable CAGR of the Congenital Heart Diseases market resulting from previous records. Congenital Heart Diseases market report also determines investment opportunities and probable threats in the industry based on an intelligent analysis.

About Congenital Heart Diseases Market:

  • Congenital diseases are disorders in a newborn due to certain genetic factors (and sometimes in association with the environment) that often results in malformations or underdeveloped organs. Congenital Heart Diseases (CHD) results in malformed or undeveloped heart that presents in a newborn with breathing and circulation disorders. According to Lancet medical journal, CHD caused death of 0.22 million individuals and newborns globally in the year 2010. CHD was earlier erroneously associated with premature births, the association has no direct correlation with all forms of CHD and is mainly one of the many factors that can cause it. The genetic factors causing CHD consist of chromosomal errors in fertilization and the following meiotic division, these include: large chromosomal defects in trisomal chromosomes; small chromosomal defects like microdeletion of long/short arm of chromosome and random/environmentally induced mutation of heart muscle cell proteins, or associated proteins etc. The environmental factors like rubella infections, thalidomide drugs, metals (lithium, lead, mercury, etc), chronic illness in the mother (systemic lupus, diabetes, phenylketonuria, etc). Embryological changes, hormonal changes in the mother and certain birth deficiencies can also cause CHD and other birth defects in children. Besides these, according to some medical research reports, maternal obesity increased the chances of CHD in newborns; obesity was shown to increase the risk of previously hidden genetic traits of CHD in the new born children of such obese mothers.
  • The treatment of CHD varies from case to case; genetic testing/screening is mandatory in case the doctor suspects a genetic cause for the disease, in developed countries this is done for all newborns. The next step would be surgery or drug treatment, again this depends upon the severity of the condition. In most cases CHD presents itself as serious conditions with high risk of complications, hence surgery is the most followed procedure. In certain disorders like ASD a pediatric surgeon may ask the parents of a CHD child to wait for the childâs growth as ASD is known to disappear gradually, a surgery is performed if ASD persists after the childâs growth. Certain cases also require multiple surgeries and stenting in order to restore a malformed tract in the lungs, etc. Drugs like diuretics are given to regulate vasoconstriction that alleviates deoxygenation and helps remove toxins from the body, besides reducing the heartbeat.
  • In 2018, the global Congenital Heart Diseases market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on the global Congenital Heart Diseases status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Congenital Heart Diseases development in United States, Europe and China.

    Congenital Heart Diseases Market Covers Following Key Players:

  • Pfizer
  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Eli Lilly
  • Ranbaxy Pharmaceutical

  • The Information for Each Competitor Includes:

    • Company Profile
    • Main Business Information 
    • SWOT Analysis 
    • Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 
    • Market Share

    In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Congenital Heart Diseases:

    • History Year: 2014 – 2018
    • Base Year: 2018
    • Estimated Year: 2019
    • Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

    Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Congenital Heart Diseases in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia-Pacific
    • South America
    • Middle East and Africa

    Congenital Heart Diseases Market by Types:

  • Hypoplasia
  • Obstructive
  • Septal Defects

  • Congenital Heart Diseases Market by Applications:

  • Hospitals
  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers
  • Diagnostic Centers
  • Others

  • The Study Objectives of Congenital Heart Diseases Market Are:

    • To analyze and research the global Congenital Heart Diseases status and future forecastï¼involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
    • To present the key Congenital Heart Diseases manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
    • To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
    • To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
    • To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
    • To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

