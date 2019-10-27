Connected Device Management Platform Market 2019 Detailed Research on Market Size, Share | Revenue, Trends, Price, Gross Margin, Profit, and Forecast to 2025 | Industry Research.co

The devices which are connected to each other or to a network through any kind of technology are connected devices. Device management platforms are used to manage connected assets such are computers, laptops, smart-phones, tablets, etc. These platforms reside within big data, IT cloud platforms, analytics and other smart devices. These platforms act as a link between top level layers of architecture and the connected devices.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

Jasper Wireless

PTC

Wind River (TPG Capital)

Sierra Wireless

Comarch

Raco Wireless

Qualcomm

Augusta Systems

Sensor Logic

Crossbow Technology

Palantiri Systems

Feeney Wireless

nPhase

Kore Telematics

Region and Country Coverage: Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe North America: USA, Canada

USA, Canada South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Brazil, Mexico Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Connected Device Management Platform Market by Types:

Hybrid

Private

Public

Connected Device Management Platform Market by Applications:

Retail and manufacturing

Transportation

Logistics

Industrial Machinery

Oil and gas

Energy

Healthcare

Automation