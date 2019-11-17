 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Constipation Market 2019 Share, Size, Regional Trend, Future Growth, Leading Players Updates, Industry Demand, Current and Future Plans by Forecast to 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 17, 2019

Constipation_tagg

Global “Constipation Market” report provides an overview of the industry consisting of definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The report also sorts the Constipation market as per product types and application sections and studies the individual growth of each segment. Various Constipation industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

Top Key Manufacturers in Constipation Market:

  • Takeda Pharmaceutical
  • Synergy Pharmaceuticals
  • Sucampo Pharmaceuticals
  • Ironwood Pharmaceuticals
  • Bausch Health
  • Abbott
  • AstraZeneca
  • Cosmo Pharmaceuticals
  • Sanofi
  • Daewoong Pharmaceuticals
  • Bayer
  • Prestige Brands Holdings
  • Janssen Pharmaceutical
  • Shionogi
  • Albireo Pharma
  • Renexxion

    Know About Constipation Market: 

    Constipation is common disease which is estimated to affect each individual once in life time. According to international as well regional guidelines it is characterized by frequency and nature of bowel movement. Less than 2 bowel movements per week, associated with hard stool and strain in passing is termed as constipation. Constipation may be occasional which lasts for few weeks or may be chronic which lasts for longer period and is recurrent. It may be associated with other conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome or opioid consumption.Based on disease type, the global constipation treatment market is segmented into chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC), irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) and opioid induced constipation (OIC). High prevalence of chronic constipation is estimated to contribute for dominating share of CIC segment in global market while increasing opioid consumption is projected to propel for exponential growth of OIC segment during forecast period.In 2018, the global Constipation market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

    Constipation Market by Applications:

  • Hospital Pharmacies
  • Retail Pharmacies
  • Online Pharmacies

    Constipation Market by Types:

  • Chronic Idiopathic Constipation (CIC)
  • Irritable Bowel Syndrome With Constipation (IBS-C)
  • Opioid-Induced Constipation (OIC)

    Regions covered in the Constipation Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

    Key Reasons to Purchase:

    • To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
    • Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
    To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.
    • Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
    • To understand the outlook and prospects for the market.

